Mayank Jain joins CarDekho’s New Auto business as CEO

Mayank Jain has joined CarDekho Group’s New Auto vertical as CEO, after running media company Network18’s Hindi news cluster for more than two years.

The CarDekho Group runs some of the most prominent auto selling platforms, including CarDekho and BikeDekho. New Auto is the group’s newest vertical.

Mayank has been brought in to strengthen the vertical and create deep engagements with dealer network and other enterprise partners, stated a note from the company.

“I am delighted to join the CarDekho Group and have the opportunity to work with one of the best teams in the autotech space. Our market leading portfolio of auto portals and platforms help customers buy cars, bikes, commercial vehicles, and other products and services. It’s an exciting time for the industry, and I look forward to scaling the New Auto business by delivering greater value to our partner customers,” said Mayank.

He will operate out of the Group’s office in Gurugram and will be reporting to Amit Jain, CEO and Founder of CarDekho.

“Mayank is a highly reputed professional in the media world and has an impressive track record of scaling businesses across varied industries. His deep customer understanding and expertise will enable us to design and provide the best AutoTech solutions to our partner customers,” said Amit.

CarDekho was founded in 2008, is headquartered in Jaipur, and operates in India and South East Asia. It has at least five auto portals and more than 70 CarDekho Gaadi stores, for buying and selling cars.

The group is also backed by Ratan Tata, Times Internet, Sequoia India, and Trifecta Capital, among others.

