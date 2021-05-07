‘Technology is ultimately for improving customer experience’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation and impacts

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

To create a digital ecosystem, you can either compete or collaborate with ecosystem partners. - Eddie Chibi, Cassava Smartech

The role of government is extremely important in technology adoption in urban planning, city development, and incubating the PropTech ecosystem. - Ashwath Narayan, DCM, Karnataka

Shifting online has increased the risk of exposing business-critical data to internal and external threats and safeguarding data on employee endpoint devices has become more important. - Stephen Manley, Druva

There are three pillars of security - technology, process and people, but the weakest link of the three is people. - Srinivas Nidugondi, Mahindra Comviva

BI tools help convert data into patterns and insights that help make them take calculated, efficient, and fast decisions. - Bhargav Parnandi, Vuram

While RPA can handle rule-based automation and mimic a range of human actions, the addition of AI has been a game-changer as it can automate the processing of unstructured content that previously required countless hours of human effort. - Raghuraman Ramamurthy, Rapid Acceleration Partners

The growth of mobile in 2020 has hastened timelines for the transition to mobile-first for many brands. - Shubham Jha, Adjust

FMCG marketers are the sharpest of any industry considering the impact they have had on the society. To build a marketing software for this industry is both challenging and exciting at the same time. - Konark Sharma, FreeStand

In D2C marketing, the digital media strategy is usually not outsourced to a third-party advertisers. - Santosh Desai, Future Brands Consulting

The missing part [in a virtual art exhibition] is the environment of the exhibition hall, the various colours, and the smell of paints. - Koyel Maji, Chitra Santhe

The explosive growth has turned BYJU'S into one of India's most lucrative startups increasing the company's expected value to $15 billion, up from $5.5 billion in July 2019. - TIME magazine

It’s always great to see a SaaS startup from India become an emerging market leader by focusing on solving a global problem. - Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

[The pandemic] has not only laid threadbare the issue of the digital divide but more importantly recast our view of digital access as a critical component to an equitable society. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Social Media has become a temporary healthcare support. It's the humanity and the compassion on social media and the internet that is really shining through in these times. - Masoom Minawala

Motivation and eagerness to succeed are much stronger performance indicators than knowledge and skills. - Katya Ivanova, Acronis

What we need are more visible women role models in technology, mentoring opportunities for girls at an early age, and wider conversations in society that will allow them to leverage opportunities and realise their full potential. - Shalini Eswaran, Texas Instruments

Audio content is very different from video or text because of how easy it is to engage with. The fact that we can engage with it while we perform other tasks makes it particularly appealing to consume throughout the day. - Pratham Khandelwal, Headfone

There is immense competition in the online space, and one of the best ways to give your business a leg up is by investing in quality visuals. - Pallav Bihani, Boldfit

With a search bar that’s properly optimised, a user’s simple search can be turned into responsive data to further business goals. - Anirudha Khopade, Galaktic

Technology is ultimately for improving customer experience. - Nitin Pai, Tata Elxsi

