Transparency, trust, timeliness – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation and impacts

Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for ecommerce companies. - Sandeep Karwa, Flipkart





With a massive surge in ecommerce, in the next three to five years, the logistics industry needs to handle about 2X the load they process today. - Pramod Ghadge, Unbox Robotics





With the shift happening from offline shopping to online, we believe virtual trial rooms are about to become a norm. - Rupanshi Agarwal, Qua





Digital product sampling is a trend to watch, and we believe that brands will discover how powerful product sampling can be when combined with modern digital marketing and customer feedback practices. - Vikrant Varshney, SucSEED Indovation Fund

Performance marketing has become a new standard. We can do something similar with PR. - Sarah Maxwell, Marcho Partners

Imagine chatting with your loved one and being able to gauge the temperature of your chat, and also getting smart recommendations in real-time. This is the future of chatting with endless possibilities. - Sharmin Ali, Instoried





Price is not the only determinant for this category of consumers [millennials], they are more interested in product features. - V Viswanand, Max Life Insurance

Malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like photos, SMSes, contacts, etc. Keyboard-based malware can be used to track everything you type. - Jiten Jain, Voyager Infosec





With more businesses moving online and the exploding digitisation, the need for governance and control over applications and endpoints is higher. - Nitish Kumar, Sectona

Businesses must conduct training sessions on cybersecurity best practices to build a culture of security in their enterprise. - Praveen Jaiswal, Vehere

Cybercriminals may scrape data from sites for a variety of purposes, including spamming, information gathering, and social engineering attacks. - CERT-In





Most big email providers often mine email data of their customers, whether they are paying or not, and the less popular ones are poorly maintained to the point that email deliverability and spam is a major issue. - Sunit Kumar Nandi, Letter

We believe there’s a dire need to develop new banking technologies that meet the rising demand. - Harshil Mathur, Razorpay





By using tools such as AI, ML, and big data analytics, fintech startups develop alternative forms of credit risk analysis, which allows them to understand and effectively price credit risk and underwrite cases that traditional banks may refuse. - Gurjodhpal Singh, Tide in India

Credit is integral to retail more so with small and medium retail business. - Khushnud Khan, Arzooo

Many lenders are still warming up to the idea of a digital lending wave. - Anusha Jathanna, WonderLend Hubs

The opportunity to build efficacious learning solutions is vast. The greatest businesses are created when entrepreneurs tackle large, important problems. - Deborah Quazzo, GSV Ventures





The segment of digital therapeutics represents an incredible growth opportunity. - Kanwaljit Singh, Fireside Ventures





More than ever before, businesses need their subscription revenue platform to be the reliable system of record that enables them to rapidly scale their revenue processes. - Krish Subramanian, Chargebee





The best way to get decisions made quickly is to invest in AI from the business budget, not from the IT budget. The only time you involve the IT team or the cloud team is during the implementation process. - Rahul Vishwakarma, Mate Labs

India is digital, Bharat is not. - Kumar Abhishek, ToneTag





Our data consumption pattern is one of the highest in the world. - Ram Sellaratnam, iBus

The VFX industry is at a dynamic stage in India right now. - Sameer Pitalwalla, Epic Games

Indian short-form apps have been able to retain over 65-70 percent of TikTok users, adding 30-35 percent new users in the past year, essentially back to 97 percent of the TikTok user base. – RedSeer, 'The Rise of Made In India in Digital Content'





The Indian audience is exposed to and expects world-class quality. With cheaper-than-ever access to data and more powerful-than-ever smartphones, mobile-first gaming is the next frontier. - Manav Arya, Rush

With India having the third-largest fintech ecosystem in the world and the second-highest funding (second only to the ecommerce sector), fintech startups have an expansive potential for growth. - Milan Ganatra, 1Silver Bullet

Digitalisation is a solution by which we can make our system transparent and time bound. - Nitin Gadkari, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister

SMBs are the backbone of the Indian economy and are driving the country’s digital transformation wave with rapid cloud adoption. - Rajiv Sodhi, Microsoft India





This is a monumental time for the crypto industry in India and globally as institutional adoption and retail adoption for this asset class is increasing exponentially. - Ashish Singhal, CoinSwitch Kuber





