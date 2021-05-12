Startups fight COVID-19: Allabout Innovations uses an ion-based device to sanitise indoor air, surfaces

Startups have stepped up to fight the deadly COVID-19 surge in India, and are doing all that they can to bring down rising infection and mortality rates.

Kochi-based ﻿Allabout Innovations﻿ is working to fight the second wave through its innovative solution The Wolf Airmask, an electronic device that discharges up to 100 trillion negative ions to deactivate viruses and bacterias, including SARS-CoV-2.

Sujesh Sugunan and Bonafice Gasper, Co-founders, Allabout Innovations [Image Credit: Allabout Innovations]

Speaking to YourStory, Bonafice Gasper, Director and Head of R&D at Allabout, explained that the machine effectively deactivates the viruses’ infectious capabilities by rupturing its “envelope protein”.

“The Wolf Airmask has been tested at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology for its efficacy against the COVID-19 virus. The results revealed that the device could reduce the COVID virus infection capabilities by 99.9 per cent,” he says.

Boniface and Allabout Chairman and CEO Sujesh Sugunan explained that the device had been designed in a way to bind the S-proteins of harmful microorganisms only and not affect the good microorganisms.

The product is ROHS-compliant, certified by CE, and has been tested at Dubai Central Laboratory and other NABL Labs.

Founded in 2020 by Sujesh Sugunan, Boniface Gasper, Linshad Latheef, Balu James, and Rahul Roy, Allabout Innovations is an electronic manufacturing company looking to develop solutions for problems across sectors such as health, environment, energy, battery technology among others.

Plug-and-play model

Sujesh says the device is a plug-and-play model and needs no setting up, adding that the machine works like an air filter. He says it is "completely safe" to be in the room with the machine switched in.

The device consumes 40 W of electricity and requires no maintenance. According to the co-founders, the device can run up to 70,000 hours (about 8 years).

Image Credit: Allabout Innovations

“We currently have three variants of The Wolf Airmask, covering 250 sq ft, 500 sq ft and 1,000 sq. ft. They are priced at Rs 11,000, Rs 19,500, and Rs 29,500 respectively,” he adds.

These models are mainly targeting office spaces, schools, colleges, and OPD areas in hospitals for deployment of the device. Apart from this, Boniface says the startup is now also looking to develop a personal machine for B2C use.

“The machine will be light and portable, allowing people to carry it with when they go to public places such as restaurants. They can switch it on and keep it on their tables to keep the space around them sterilised,” Boniface says.

Speaking about future plans, the duo says the startup is now looking to launch a telemedicine service Call my Doctor, to allow people to connect with doctors online for consultations.

“We will launch the service within the next week and will roll it out in phases. We will start with Kerala and scale it up,” Sujesh says.