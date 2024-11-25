Primus Partners, iSPIRT unveil roadmap for global Digital Public Infrastructure adoption

Primus Partners Pvt Ltd and iSPIRT have released a report titled 'Beyond Boundaries: India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Model for Global Progress'.

Authored by experts from both organisations, the report provides a roadmap for leveraging India’s DPI framework to accelerate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the Global South.

The launch follows a high-profile DPI Roundtable, bringing together senior bureaucrats, policymakers, tech leaders, and diplomats to discuss strategies for accelerating DPI adoption.

Building on India’s leadership during its G20 Presidency and the recently adopted Declaration on DPI, AI, and Data for Governance at the G20 Brazil Summit, the report outlines 11 actionable recommendations. These target key global challenges such as data sovereignty, inclusivity, and digital expansion, offering tailored models like the Traditional Custom Build Model for large populations and the DPI as a Packaged Solution Model (DaaS) for smaller nations.

Transforming the Global South

India’s DPI success—spanning 1.4 billion citizens, 700 government programmes, and private-sector integration in fintech and ecommerce—serves as the foundation for the recommendations.

The report noted India Stack’s open-source APIs act as catalysts for private-sector innovation, driving growth in Tier II and Tier III cities through scalable solutions in payments, identity verification, and data-sharing.

“DPI is among the foremost solutions to global challenges that SDG 2030 is positioned to address,” remarked Devroop Dhar, Managing Director, Primus Partners. “With Beyond Boundaries, we aim to catalyse a global shift towards robust, inclusive digital infrastructures that can dramatically enhance societal and economic outcomes."

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, emphasised in his foreword that scalable DPI solutions are critical to advancing SDGs, with only 12% currently on track. “India’s DPI model demonstrates that rapid and inclusive digital transformation is achievable and ready to be shared with the world.”

"Globally, DPI’s case is compelling: with 4 billion people lacking digital identities and 2.5 billion unbanked, the Global South is poised for rapid growth. India’s model, which lowers customer acquisition costs and accelerates progress, has demonstrated that change can be achieved within years rather than generations, lifting millions from poverty," his statement added.

Also Read ONDC and other government digital initiatives win awards at 27th NCeG

The report recognised the fast-evolving landscape of DPI, urging governments in the Global South to tailor India’s citizen-first approach to meet local needs.

The report highlighted tools like India’s LoKOS platform, which empowers rural women’s self-help groups, as prime examples of how tailored digital solutions can overcome barriers in underserved communities.

LoKOS, short for Local Knowledge Operating System, is a digital platform tailored to empower women's self-help groups in rural India. It supports the Indian government's National Rural Livelihood Mission by digitising the activities and profiles of SHGs, replacing traditional paper-based bookkeeping with a centralised, digital system.