Dunzo teams up with Telangana govt to pilot drone delivery of medicines

Bengaluru-based hyperlocal startup ﻿Dunzo﻿ has announced that it will be launching a pilot programme to use drones to deliver medicines in Telangana.

In a press statement, the company stated that it is leading a Med-Air consortium, along with industry experts to conduct experimental BVLOS (Below Visual Line of Sight) drone delivery flights for the 'Medicine from the Sky Project'. The project aims to serve different districts in the state of Telangana for medical supplies.

The delivery startup stated that the programme, launched by the Government of Telangana and the World Economic Forum, aims to create a large-scale impact and help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. It stated that the drone delivery system will focus on an end-to-end ecosystem for drone-based logistic transportation, and utilise the existing logistics network of the state.

Kabeer Biswas, Co-founder and CEO, Dunzo

Commenting on the initiative Kabeer Biswas, CEO, and Founder, Dunzo Digital said,

“As our delivery partners continue to keep our cities safe on the ground, we are working round the clock to meet the urgency of the demand for essentials. Using technology, we can now ensure that no matter where people live, life-saving essentials can and should reach them. We appreciate the Government of Telangana’s recognition of the role technology can play in today’s world to build safer cities."

"We believe our participation in the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project will facilitate a more connected state and country, allowing people almost instantaneous access to vaccines and medicines from the most populous to most remote areas in India in the near future,” he added.

Leveraging the Centre's recent decision to ease up the policy for the regulation of low-altitude airspace for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Telangana government is exploring the scope of delivery of medical and healthcare provisions through drones across the state.

The founding team at Dunzo

Commenting on this association, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, said,

“Telangana is one of the most proactive states looking to adopt emerging technologies, and the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project using drones is in line with the same principles. This project is one of the first such programs in the country where multiple drones would fly BVLOS to establish their value proposition for the healthcare supply chain. The vision is to ensure healthcare equity for rural areas.”

The government has partnered with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global for ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project, with the support of leaders in medicine, technology, and research. The company added that this much-needed initiative will also ensure that the delivery of essentials like vaccines and medicines continues to be supported while dealing with infrastructural challenges and lockdowns.