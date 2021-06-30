[Funding alert] Edtech startup Quizizz raises $31.5M in Series B round led by Tiger Global

Student engagement platform Quizizz on Wednesday announced that it has raised $31.5 million in an ongoing Series B round led by Tiger Global Management.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, GSV Ventures, and Eight Roads Ventures also joined the round along with new backers, including Yahoo Co-founder Jerry Yang. The raise follows a Series A announcement in March 2021.

Quizizz will continue to expand its team across both India and the US to keep pace with customer growth and invest in key partnerships to accelerate expansion in international markets.

Founders Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath tested the first version of Quizizz while volunteering at a remedial maths programme in Bengaluru.

Quizizz Co-founders

Quizizz helps teachers quickly create gamified quizzes and interactive lessons that generate instant student feedback without needing to be graded by hand. In addition to reducing time spent on grading, teachers benefit as their peers adopt the platform and make new content available.

“In the average week, students around the world answer more than 300 million questions on Quizizz. Our hope is that every time a question is answered, it inspires the student to keep learning and gives their teacher time to focus on personalised support instead of staying up late grading a stack of worksheets,” CEO and Co-founder Ankit Gupta said.

The platform claims to have grown exclusively via word of mouth as educators share Quizizz with colleagues online and in-person.

The learning platform is powered by a global teacher community that has contributed more than 20 million quizzes and lessons spanning every subject and grade level. Currently it is used in over 120 countries and more than 80 percent of US, states the startup.

“This week, we conducted user testing with teachers in California, saw a video of students cheering on their classmates in an auditorium in Kenya, and got a thank you note from a group of teachers wearing Quizizz branded T-shirts in Indonesia. We’re incredibly proud of the role our growing team, and teacher community, have played in this movement,” added Deepak Cheenath, Co-Founder of Quizizz.