Flipkart opens new fulfilment centre in West Bengal; spread over 2.2 lakh square feet

Flipkart on Wednesday announced it opened a new fulfilment centre in West Bengal, measuring over 2.2 lakh square feet, which will create over 3,500 direct jobs as the country's leading ecommerce marketplace ramps up its reach across the Eastern part of India.

Located in Dankuni, the fulfilment centre will cater to the needs of both Flipkart and Myntra. With this latest addition, Flipkart now has over 10 lakh square feet of warehousing space in West Bengal alone, which employs over 50,000 people across all these facilities.

This is in addition to the lakhs of square feet of warehousing assets from partner brands, creating lakhs of direct and indirect job opportunities while also working with over 9,300 kirana delivery partners and 10,000 sellers from the region.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart, said, “We are strengthening our supply chain presence in West Bengal, and this expansion will help support small and medium businesses from the state while creating thousands of employment opportunities.”

ALSO READ This startup founded by two ex-Flipkart colleagues is helping small retail stores to compete with ecommerce giants like Amazon

On the new fulfilment centre, Kalyan Banerjee, a Member of Parliament, said, “We have all benefited tremendously in the past few months with the relentless efforts of ecommerce companies. Flipkart has shown deep commitment in bringing a world-class, technology-enabled supply chain to the state and complementing the government’s efforts in meeting the needs of customers and safely delivering essentials.”

According to Flipkart, 52 percent of its customers in this region are from Tier II and beyond cities, reflecting the growing adoption of ecommerce services. The Eastern part of the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions for the ecommerce industry.

Vandana Yadav, Secretary - Industry, Commerce, and Enterprises, West Bengal, said, “Flipkart’s continued investment in the state is a testament to the enabling environment the state has helped create not just job opportunities but the safe way of deliveries for the consumers.”

Flipkart has partnered with Biswa Bangla — a West Bengal government entity — to showcase the traditional Bengali handicrafts, fabrics, and artefacts on Flipkart Samarth.