[Funding alert] Low-code interactive customer engagement platform CustomerGlu raises $320k led by Better Capital, others

US and Bengaluru-based low-code interactive customer engagement platform CustomerGlu has raised pre-seed funding of $320,000 led by Better Capital.

The round also saw participation from angel investors like Ramakant Sharma (Founder of Livspace), Sprouts Investments, Amit Singhal (Former SVP of Google Search) from SmartStart, and Aakash Kumar (SVP Growth at Hotstar).

CustomerGlu is currently being accelerated by Techstars Bangalore 2021 cohort.

With the latest funding, CustomerGlu said it will push the envelop further by launching a low-code builder and marketplace of templates and a community of GluExperts via its platform, democratising the customer retention and engagement knowledge in the industry.

CustomerGlu Team

The startup said it is looking to expand its product marketing and sales team to scale customer acquisition in the global market, especially North America.

CustomerGlu enables customers with a plug-n-play library of interactive templates that help create engaging experiences - all of them designed to be top-of-the-line game-like experiences and all of them made available via a simple SDK so product managers don’t have to depend on engineers.

“Every app wants sticky users and businesses are focusing on push-driven marketing by sending distracting notifications to their users, which don’t work, and most of the users tend to dismiss or stop the notifications entirely. The market is ripe for pulling their users inside these apps by leveraging human psychology along with customer data, without requiring help from developers with low code platforms like CustomerGlu,” said Prateek Gupta, CEO and Co-founder at CustomerGlu.

During the pandemic, the startup launched an MVP (minimum viable product) in August 2020. It is now generating early revenue from its global customers from mobile-first industries like D2C, ecommerce, fintech, gaming, edtech, and utility applications.

Its customers claim to have seen a 42 percent uplift in daily activities and around 10 percent uplift in conversions.

In a statement, the startup said that there will be a massive movement to low code/no-code products over the next five years, and CustomerGlu stands to gain from those tailwinds.

According to Brandessence Market Research, the global low-code development platform market is valued at $12.85 billion in 2020 and expected to reach $65.15 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 26.1 percent over the forecast period.