[Funding alert] Nutraceuticals startup Wellbeing Nutrition raises undisclosed sum from Klub

Wellbeing Nutrition, a Mumbai-based organic plant based nutrition startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in growth financing through Revenue Based Financing platform, Klub.

With the additional fund raise, the company will be focussing on scaling up operations, including marketing and working capital. In a statement, the company said it has grown at about 45 percent monthly CAGR over the last 12 months.

Avnish Chhabria, Founder, Wellbeing Nutrition said,

“In Klub, we found the perfect partner to scale up our operations through increased investment in marketing. Moreover, Klub’s VC and partner ecosystem, that can be leveraged for mentorship, is a great asset for a high-growth brand like us.”

Founded by Avnish Chhabria in 2019, Wellbeing Nutrition was launched to provide organic, non genetically modified, vitamins and minerals that were not chemically synthesised. The startup operates on online channels, and is currently present across 600 offline stores. Its products are available across daily wellness, sleep, headaches, gut health, hair loss and skin care segments.

With Klub’s investment combining deep data-driven analytics and community engagement, Wellbeing Nutrition plans to expand distribution to over 3000 stores by the next quarter.

Wellbeing Nutrition raised a seed round of $300,000 from a strategic investor in 2019 and is currently in talks with multiple VCs for their next equity financing round.

“Wellbeing Nutrition’s carefully curated plant-based products for urban professionals is well-poised to scale further with the power of marketing and community-based amplification on the back of Revenue Based Financing through Klub,” added Anurakt Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Klub.

Klub is a community focused Revenue Based Financing platform that provides growth financing to new-age homegrown consumer brands. While VC financing enables a brand for long term growth, Klub provides capital for high ROI, cyclical spending like marketing, inventory, CAPEX etc.

In the last year alone, Klub has deployed capital to more than 75 brands across the country, including leading D2C brands like Tjori, The Man Company, Magic Crate, Stage3, Pipa Bella and many more.

