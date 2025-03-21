Zomato is now Eternal, MCA approves name change

Food and grocery delivery major Zomato on Thursday said it has received the Corporate Affairs Ministry's approval regarding its name change to "Eternal Limited" with effect from March 20.

The shareholders of Zomato had earlier this month approved a special resolution to rename the firm 'Eternal'.

The brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato will remain the same, along with the app. However, the name of the corporate entity will change to Eternal along with the stock ticker.

Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) -- Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

"...We wish to inform you that the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has approved the change in name of the company from "Zomato Limited" to "Eternal Limited", with effect from March 20, 2025. The name of the company, thus, stands amended to "Eternal Limited" with effect from March 20," Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

In a letter to shareholders last month, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said, "Our Board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker."

He also informed that the decision to publicly rename the company was in line with Blinkit becoming a significant driver of its future.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using "Eternal" (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal stated.