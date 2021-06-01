HP India, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation launch virtual helpdesk to facilitate CoWIN registrations

HP India on Monday said it has partnered with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF) to launch a national toll-free number to ease registration on the Co-WIN portal.

The service will help people who have restricted or no access to smartphones or the internet and are dependent on others to register on their behalf.

Assistance will be initially available in five languages -- Hindi, English, Telugu, and Kannada and more regional languages will be added soon, a statement said.

"The second wave of the pandemic has taken a huge toll on the community at large...This initiative will help many people, especially those who do not have easy internet access or digital skills, to register themselves on Co-WIN and eventually get vaccinated," Ketan Patel, managing director of HP India Market, said.

Rajesh Srivastava, MD and CEO of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and director of Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, added that the initiative will act as a catalyst in extending the reach of the vaccination programme.

He said the initiative will help the masses to access the programme without the challenges of lack of access to technology.

Last year, HP had teamed up with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare that helped in the manufacturing of 10,000 low-cost ventilators.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 21.3 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Icertis said it has arranged an on-premise vaccination drive for over 750 staff in Pune. Beyond that, it has been actively working with the Pune Municipal Corporation and local civic bodies to reach out to the larger community.

Prione Group - Prione Business Services (a joint venture between Catamaran and Amazon) and Cloudtail India (Prione subsidiary) on Monday said it will provide free vaccines to its employees.

Prione Group has partnered with Manipal Hospitals to provide onsite COVID-19 vaccination for all its full-time employees, fixed-term/temporary contract employees, interns, trainees, and their dependents free of charge. Eligible staff can register themselves, their spouses, two kids (18-plus years only), and parents/in-laws, for this camp.

IT firm Mindtree said it has started a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its India employees as well as their immediate family members in collaboration with hospitals across all Mindtree locations such as Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata.

Over 10,000 employees and their family members have registered for the inoculation and the numbers are expected to grow with the drive expanding to other locations, Mindtree Chief People Officer Paneesh Rao said.