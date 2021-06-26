Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal says e-scooter factory nearing phase one completion

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the completion of the construction of phase one of his e-scooter manufacturing facility — the Ola Futurefactory, adding that the scooters will be hitting the Indian markets soon.

The factory, based in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri District, once completed will be the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility where the 500-acre land will handle everything — from battery, welding, general assembly, painting, and testing.

Ola has invested Rs 2,400 crore in the facility, which will create over 10,000 jobs, and have an annual capacity of producing two million units.

The factory will cater to customers not only in India but markets around the world, including Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. The company is gearing up to launch the first of its range of highly-anticipated electric scooters in the coming months.

The scooter has already won many design and innovation awards around the world, including the Marketing Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award.

It has a unique removable banana battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere, as well as runs on intelligent software.

The electric scooter will also have a complete AI engine, cloud connect, ability to make and receive calls, ability to run apps, and also play music.

Ola Hypercharger Network Destination Charging Station. Image Credit: Ola

To make charging easier, ﻿Ola﻿ said it will build multiple charging stations as well as give customers the option to charge their scooters' batteries at home.

In an interview with YourStory, the startup's executives said that the Ola Futurefactory will be powered by Ola’s own proprietary AI engines and tech stacks that will be integrated into all its systems.

"The AI engine monitors the work in the factory and keeps optimising the work. There is a lot of integrated AI. The factory itself has been built in a sustainable manner to ensure there is better use of energy and tech. We have also planned a vertical forest in the middle of the factory,” Varun Dubey, Head of Marketing at Ola told YourStory.