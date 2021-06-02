‘Content marketing is fundamentally changed because of AI’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
VR is the future of gaming. - Parineeta Rajgarhia, Zero Latency
Multispectral, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and hyperspectral satellites can create rich datasets, yielding deep insights to make farming more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore
Matchmaking is very broken, and users have to waste a lot of time and effort on matrimony apps. - Saurabh Garg, NoBroker
Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual’s basket in India. - Pratik Pal, Tata Digital
Parking is an under-utilised real estate that is uniquely positioned to serve the changing urban needs. - Chirag Jain, Get My Parking
The logistics and supply chain industry is going through a long awaited software-led creative disruption. - Gopi Vaddi, TCV
There is a lot of waste that gets dumped, ecommerce companies are also realising this, so companies are looking at innovative ways to see how wastage can be minimised while packing. - Pankaj Poddar, Cosmo Films
In today’s environment, where the job market is becoming increasingly competitive, every student has to step up and score. - Sonam Choudhary, GoSeeko
Having grown up in a digital-first world, the learning habits of students have evolved and the education system needs to keep up with the changing trends. - Naman Mukund, Tekie
No amount of skill development or education can solve the problem of people choosing the wrong career or education path. - Nikhar Arora, Mentoria
Deep work is about streamlining repetitive tasks so that people don’t lose context while switching between meetings, calendars, emails, and collaboration apps. - Krish Ramineni, Fireflies
Conversational commerce is a simple technology solution that enables brands to meet end-users where they already are in their favorite mobile communication channels. - Javier Mata, Yalo
Social media influences the buying behaviour of consumers and creates a voice for your brand. Hence, building relationships and customer loyalty must come first. - Anoushka Adya, Di-Mentions Studio
Your customers need to know who are the faces behind the business to build trust in the brand. You should also be very approachable as it makes them more comfortable. - Maddie Amrutkar, Glad U Came
Today, everything is digitised and customers are spoilt for choice. One particular style works now, and by tomorrow it is gone. - Raunak Parekh, Parekh Ornaments
Salons run in a highly informal manner, which gives them little insights about their customers, their spending patterns, and the frequency of their visit. - Mitesh Shah, Inflection Point Venture
Each digital channel is government by a distinct set of netiquettes, which is also the reason why the choice of preferred digital platform varies user by user. - Harsha Solanki, Infobip
The ongoing consumer enthusiasm for earwear devices demonstrates the category's healthy appetite. - Anisha Dumbre, IDC India
A founder who’s very close to daily metrics has a deeply intuitive sense of their business. - Karan Bajaj, WhiteHat Jr
Founders should be free from the anxiety of where their money is, how much is being spent, and how to optimise their cash flows. - Deepti Sanghi, Kodo
There are going to be moments when the pressure to perform is intense. It’s about how you handle that pressure and continue to perform. - Ashish Tandon, Indusface
If you have the confidence to create technology, you can do it anywhere. - Vishwanath Ramarao, Acko
School teachers and tuition centres are focussed only on completing the syllabus, and not on the student. - Nikhil Bhatnagar, Homeguruji
India is becoming the world’s fastest-growing startup ecosystem, and with an increase in the number of startups each day, the requirements for tech interns are increasing as well. - Atul Singhal, Cuvette Tech
Most banks are using decades-old software built when Mainframes and Cobol were in vogue. They have been slow to innovate and provide poor user experiences. - Bhavin Turakhia, Zeta
Digitisation still has a long way to go. Come FY22, the market of digital spends, a summation of UPI, netbanking and wallets is going to be Rs 31 lakh crore. - Pankaj Gadgil, ICICI Bank
Ecommerce has played a transformational role for sellers and MSMEs in recent years, especially during the pandemic, by providing new avenues for their growth and expansion. - Ranjith Boyanapalli, Flipkart
Investing can be made easier and stress-free by basing considerations about entry/exit and rebalancing a portfolio on AI-based informed decisions. - Sumit Chanda, Monitree
We are well placed to really apply AI in a very unique way to India's challenges as well as opportunities. - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys
AI can read the resume like a recruiter, identify candidates with more experience and make sound hiring decisions. - Naveen Benny, FastNext
Content marketing is fundamentally changed because of AI. - Mark Kilens, Drift
