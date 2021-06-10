‘Experimental content is the king of new-age media today’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The economic survival of organisations, and even nations, will depend on who can best harness the power of the technologies to come. It’s a brave new world. - Alex Siow, ‘Leading with IT’

Using technology, we can now ensure that no matter where people live, life-saving essentials can and should reach them. - Kabeer Biswas, Dunzo Digital

If we keep supporting one another and aspire more women creators to be a part of this ecosystem, the industry will witness a brighter future with more women professionals in the VFX space. - Shruti Verma, Epic Games

There is a missing middle in addressing mental health, between what we call meditation and medicalization, i.e. between wellness practices and clinical solutions. - Jo Aggarwal, Wysa

We need to steer design towards a healthy internet which privileges community and collaboration over that of toxic cultures that pervade online. - Payal Arora, ‘The Next Billon Users’

[D]ata capture is now being built into the design of everyday objects – often without good cause, which leads to trust deficits between designers and users. - Simon Roberts, Stripe Partners

The first way to disconnect children from technology is by connecting them to nature. It enhances their observation, improves their curiosity, gets them to think more, and it also makes them truly happy. - Ekta Ohri, LitJoys

Talent recruitment is a big challenge in Tier II-IV cities and towns. - Atul Pratap Singh, Jobsgaar

In India, doctors aren't very adaptive to technology. For them, telemedicine means just a consultation on a video call or WhatsApp. - Abhisek Sengupta, CareNow Healthcare

In the next 10 to 15 years, India is going to be defined by deep tech innovation. - Manish Singhal, Pi Ventures

MSMEs haven’t had the privilege of having enablers and supporters who could assist them in a manner that they could only focus on their core business strength, rather than worrying about back-office functions. - Anand Jajodia, AlignBooks

It is viable to extend formal credit to small farmers and overcome structural challenges that have often kept inherently creditworthy farmers out of the formal financing ecosystem. - Shubhang Shankar, Syngenta Group Ventures

The agricultural supply chain in India is very fragmented, with last-mile delivery being almost missing. - Mayank Chaurasia, Egreens

Some of the e-waste is extremely complex in constitution and therefore can be difficult to recycle, and there is a lack of availability of environmentally sound recycling technologies. - Dipak Kumar Singh, Government of Bihar

In India, we do not have reliable public transport. Hence, as soon as we can afford it, we choose private transport. - Vinayak Bhavnani, Chalo

The probability of people following traffic rules in India is quite low. - Gagandeep Reehal, Minus Zero

We shouldn’t miss the bus with crypto and blockchain. The industry is fast-growing and it should be embraced with checks and balances in place. - Rameesh Kailasam, IndiaTech.org

Scaling digital brands from India is a large opportunity. - Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brands

The extra-curricular activities for children is a $10B+ market opportunity in India alone. Demand for online learning has sky-rocketed over the last twelve months, with parents looking for the holistic development of their children. - Rajat Agarwal, Matrix Partners India

Beyond curriculum learning is a very large space and is the need of the hour when academic excellence may no longer be enough for a child to succeed. - Neeraj Aggarwal, Xto10x

Many students study English in school across the country, but they still don’t have a good vocabulary. - Bishnu Acharya, Vocab Guru

By 2025, edtech will command a high double-digit market share. It will not replace schools altogether but in some categories, e-learning might become the dominant player. - Vivek Sinha, Unacademy

With over 1.2 billion teens worldwide, the opportunity to shape young girls and boys beyond academics is huge! - Aishwarya Malhi, Rebalance

Teachers and students had to adapt to online learning overnight and are now rapidly discovering its potential. - Mrinal Mohit, BYJU'S

Digital commerce gained significant traction in the wake of lockdown/restrictions, and is likely to remain buoyant. - Reliance Retail

Technologies developed on open stack are uniquely equipped to help users adopt cloud services at value-based price points and high performance. - A S Rajgopal, NxtGen

There is a greater demand for continuous testing to ensure quality releases in the production environment. - Asad Khan, LambdaTest

The Gen Z is a tough nut to crack for marketers across the globe. - Ashwarya Garg, HYPD Store

Experimental content is the king of new-age media today, and the algorithm loves you the most when content speaks to the audience and breaks stereotypes. - CarryMinati

