Bajaj Healthcare gets DRDO license to manufacture, sell 2-DG drug for COVID-19 treatment

As India continues to fight against the second wave of COVID-19, Bajaj Healthcare Limited recently said it received a license from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market its 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) drug to treat COVID-19.

In a regulatory statement, the company said that the 2-DG drug helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and also reduces their dependence on supplemental oxygen.

This development comes in after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the anti-COVID oral 2-DG drug developed by DRDO for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients in May 2021.

Representational Image

The drug has been developed by the DRDO lab, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), in collaboration with Hydrabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

“We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving the license from DRDO. The second wave of coronavirus is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. Our countries medical infrastructure is really struggling with the scarcity of oxygen capacities. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-GD) will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much-needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose,” Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare, said in the official statement.

Bajaj Healthcare is involved in the manufacturing of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations and nutraceuticals.

According to an official statement, the drug selectively accumulates in the COVID-19 virus-infected cells and prevents its growth. Bajaj Healthcare clarifies that the drug can be administered only upon prescription and under supervision to severe COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, last month, Reliance Industries' R&D arm submitted a proposal for the application of Niclosamide — earlier used to treat tapeworm infestation — as a potential drug against COVID-19.