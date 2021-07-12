[Funding alert] Bikry app raises $1.3M led by YCombinator

Bikry app (by Bizrise Technologies), an all-in-one platform to take business online, has secured $1.3 million in funding led by YCombinator, the Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator, along with participation from the founders of Twitch.TV, RazorPay, Angelist, Cabra VC, and Sumon Sadhu.

Abhishek Bhayana, Founder of Bikry app said,

“Getting every business online, especially during this time of the pandemic, is one of the critical steps we can take together not just to stay competitive but also to foster strong engagement and communication with your large customer base. We are glad to be able to bring direct-to-customer internet channels to neighbourhood shops and services that are not just seeking to emerge from this pandemic crisis but now see us as a long-term credible partner to drive strong business growth.”

“We aim to save small businesses from the clutches of online aggregators and their high commissions. During this pandemic, we have seen an incredible increase of 300 percent in our unique customer base,” Abhishek further added.

Founded in 2019 by Himanshu Garg and Abhishek Bhayana, Bikry App aims to support entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to create an internet business by starting them off with a free website.

Available on the Google Playstore, the Bikry app provides businesses with an online catalogue in the form of a website integrated with all payment options and local and national shipping in 30 seconds with zero investment.

Also, Bikry's smart catalogue builder with 5 lakh products enables kirana stores, medical shops, mom and pop stores, restaurants, at home working ladies, and many others to create and maintain a professional-looking product catalogue that they share with their customers through WhatsApp and SMS with just a link.

Bikry app claims to have boarded 50,000+ businesses across India. It now aims to serve over 1 million businesses by the end of 2021.