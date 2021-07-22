Infopark at Kochi developing infrastructure to create 12K job opportunities

Banking on the CRISIL and Nasscom prediction that the IT sector in India will make a vigorous resurgence, the Infopark at Kochi is developing infrastructure aimed at creating 12,000 job opportunities and welcoming more IT companies.

Leveraging on the growth potential after the CRISIL recently reported that the IT industry in India is expected to grow by 11 percent this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Infopark is adding nearly 10 lakh sq.ft. more workspace.

CRISIL is an Indian analytical company providing ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services.

"The Caspian Techpark Campus, with three towers on 2.63 acres of land in Infopark Phase II, is in the final stages of construction. The first tower, providing 1.30 lakh sq. ft. of office space, will be completed by the first quarter of 2022, housing IT, ITES, corporate, and startup companies," a release issued by Infopark said.

The Caspian Techpark campus will have a total area of 4.50 lakh sq. ft. available to companies when the construction is over, it said, adding that the first phase of CloudScape Cyber Park, another major campus in Phase II, will have 62,000 square feet of fully equipped office space for small and medium IT enterprises.

"IBS Software Services owned IT campus in Kochi Infopark Phase I is in progress, and the first phase is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With a total area of 4.21 acres with six lakh square feet of office space, the campus will have a capacity of 6,000 employees once all phases of the project are completed," the release said.

ALSO READ Hiring activity jumps 15 pc in June: Report

This campus will have a theatre and an open roof cafeteria, it added.

At present, Infopark has 92 lakh sq.ft.of office space, employing 61,000 people, and the release said the total space in Infopark will increase to over one crore sq.ft.by the end of this year.

Furnishings of new office spaces are progressing at Infopark's satellite campuses Koratti and Cherthala Parks.