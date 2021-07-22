OYO launches COVID-19 hotel partner bereavement support ‘Samarthan by OYO’

﻿Oyo﻿ has today announced ‘Samarthan by OYO’, which includes several welfare benefits for the families of hotel partners and home owners who succumbed to COVID-19, as part of its bereavement support. The hospitality unicorn said that ‘Samarthan by OYO’ — COVID-19 partner bereavement support — is in line with the company’s commitment to support the small hotel partner and home-owner community, and ensure that OYO’s partners receive the necessary support and assistance at every step.

In the unfortunate event of death due to COVID-19, bereavement support will include the following measures:

OYO will support the deceased partner’s family by transferring three months of the commission of take-away rate to the property’s OYO Secure Wallet — a digital wallet for hotel and home-owners to give them real-time visibility of their earnings. Additionally, the company has waived off any pending dues against the property.

The company will fund the education of the partner’s children (up to two) for five years.

Extend the medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for the spouse and children (up to one) for a period of three years.

Provide mentorship and internship opportunities to the eligible members of the deceased partner.

Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, OYO India and South-East Asia (OYO INSEA) said,

“We acknowledge the contribution of OYO’s independent, small hotel and home-owners. Hundreds of OYO’s partners came forward selflessly to support the country with quarantine, self-isolation, and accommodation requirements. Some of these hotel partners even lost their lives while serving society and their customers. This is our small contribution to acknowledge their efforts...”

The company said in a statement that it has been continuously extending support to its community of hotel and home-owners, providing them with access to COVID-19 related resources, including verified information on facilities, oxygen supply, and medicines.

It added that it is ensuring that hotel partners and their staff get vaccinated through the ‘VaccinAid’ initiative, which has resulted in more than 2,500+ hotels now declaring their staff as fully vaccinated, and this number is growing every day. The company has also organised vaccination camps across multiple cities in the country. Additionally, OYO has partnered with MediBuddy to provide a dedicated 24x7 healthcare line for free consultation and guidance for its partners.

The company recently rolled out similar welfare benefits for the families of its employees. OYO has launched multiple strategic tech products to further support its home and home partners to boost occupancy and enable cash flows to maximise their earnings. The company rolled out VaccinAid, a feature that shows the vaccination status of the hotel staff on the OYO App. A majority of these hotels clock a better occupancy of up to 60-70 percent, OYO says.