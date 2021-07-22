[Funding alert] SuperBeings raises seed round led by Endiya Partners

Bengaluru-based integrated leadership success platform SuperBeings on Thursday said it raised an undisclosed seed round led by Endiya Partners. The round also saw participation from existing investor Axilor Ventures, Cloud Capital, and prominent angels, including Rajaraman Santhanam (Founder, Chargebee), Shanmugam Krishnasamy (Founder and CTO, Freshworks), Sanjoe Tom Jose (Founder, Talview), and Piyush Shah (Co-founder, InMobi Group).

According to an official statement, SuperBeings plans to use the funds for product extension and scaling its business in India and globally.

Founded by Yasharth Mishra, Gaurav Bhawnani, and Kunal Mishra in November 2019, SuperBeings is building an integrated leadership success platform for organisations to enhance employee engagement and enable continuous leadership development via personalised coaching at scale with measurable business outcomes.

Speaking about the new development, Yasharth Mishra, Co-founder and CEO, SuperBeings, said,

“Over the course of our careers, both working in and managing teams in high growth MNCs like Amazon and startups like Licious, we have seen how organisations struggle with scaling their culture and leaders as they grow, leading to a poor employee experience."

Co-founders of SuperBeings

"And although siloed solutions exist for employee experience and leadership development, we believe an integrated platform bringing together data and intelligence from multiple sources to form a closed loop is the only way to deliver the real outcomes organisations expect from these initiatives,” he added.

The platform offers proactive and real-time recommendations on employee engagement and leadership gaps and aims to leverage the intelligence to become a one-stop-shop for team insights, collaboration, and leadership development via its integrated platform offering engagement analytics, OKR management suite, and a leadership coaching marketplace.

Commenting on the investment, Abhishek Srivastava, Director, Endiya Partners, said,

“As active early backers of companies such as Darwinbox and witnessing the work-tech evolution through close galleries, we strongly believe that the value proposition of SuperBeings and the full-stack approach is very relevant for the current times, where all leaders are learning how to navigate the new normal at work.”

"The recent demand around remote work has brought employee development and engagement into the spotlight. There is a strong need to overhaul broken processes. SuperBeings is best placed to help organisations build new-age capabilities around this. Their growing roster of global customers is a strong validation, and we are delighted to continue backing them," added Nandan Venkatachalam, Investment Principal, Axilor Ventures.