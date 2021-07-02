US-based battery firm C4V to invest Rs 4,000 Cr in Karnataka

US-based C4V, a leading company in the lithium-ion cell manufacturing sector, is willing to invest over Rs 4,000 crore in the state in the electric battery manufacturing sector, Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday.

An agreement with representatives of the world's leading Li-Ion cell manufacturing company was signed in the city, the Minister said in a statement.

He added that the C4V is a leading company with over a 100 patents in 30-plus countries and lithium battery cell manufacturing and technology.

The company's investment of Rs 4,015 crore in the state will create more than 4,000 jobs, Shettar said.

The company will set up a 5 Gigawatt hours (GWh ) plant in the state and will begin work next year, he explained.

Company CEO Shailesh Upreti, V-P Kuldeep Gupta and a senior management team of Darryl Wood, Natasha Chernova, and Tony Gonzalez were present, along with Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Rajkumar Khatri, Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and others.

"We have pioneered the future of green with the recent changes in the latest Electronic System Design and Manufacturing Policy (ESDM) policy and the Electric Vehicle Policy in the state.The cell manufacturing sector will play an important role in reducing environmental pollution," the Minister said.

He added that the cooperation required by this sector is already being provided by the state government.

“The more a major company invests in the state, the more companies will be able to invest in the state. At this juncture, our government has promised to provide all the kind of cooperation needed for the establishment of industries in the state”, Shettar said.

