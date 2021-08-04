How an edtech company built an end-to-end study abroad admissions platform: coursefinder.ai

For many students, studying abroad is the means to gather new perspectives, receive a top-notch education and avail the best career opportunities in their chosen field. However, right from choosing the best course and shortlisting the perfect college in the country of their choice, to getting a visa and the required finances, the process of studying abroad can be an uphill task.

In an effort to make overseas education an easier journey, Prachet Agrawal launched coursefinder.ai in 2018, the edtech platform of KC Overseas Education (KC), that enables KC and its channel partners across India and abroad to search, shortlist and get admissions for students to universities across the globe. Its adaptive search engine enables users to pick the most fitting course options from a vast database of more than 1 lakh courses from over 700 universities across 29 countries like Canada, USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and European countries among others.

Its cutting-edge eligibility feature can assess the eligibility of a student for a course before submitting an application and its streamlined application system allows its users to apply to multiple courses and universities through a single application, which helps save a lot of their valuable time and resources.

Coursefinder.ai, gives easy access to search courses, students & their applications. It also has a vast depository of learning resources and much more. This ease of accessibility to a whole range of services and deep integrations with payment gateways and auxiliary service providers has tremendously assisted KC Overseas’ B2B partners. KC’s coursefinder.ai is currently used by more than 5,000+ student recruiters globally. Its dashboard provides recruiters with a bird’s eye view on all the important statistics, user management, access control, comments, and real-time notifications. These value-added services equip recruiters with all the resources required for an end-to-end ‘study abroad’ process for their students.

Comprehensive set of services for overseas education

Securing the right kind of financing is crucial to studying abroad. To that end, Prachet along with his team have also been instrumental in setting up a fintech division at KC Overseas called elanloans.com which connects students to the right overseas education loan providers from its vast network of partner banks, financial institutes and NBFCs like SBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mpower, Avanse, HDFC Credila and others.

As KC is focussing on the entire student journey in order to make the process of applying to overseas institutions as seamless and hassle free as possible their services range from free counselling to help students select the best course, country, and university, to test preparation services, application assistance, overseas education loan assistance, visa assistance, accommodation assistance, tuition fee payments, forex and currency services and much more.

More recently, as the pandemic edged closer, KC Overseas transitioned to digitally enabled platforms so as to make the process a lot smoother for students. In tune with this, they offer various virtual events to students and channel partners, like multi-country virtual education fairs, virtual webinars by institutional delegates, online training sessions and online counselling by KCs team of highly experienced country experts. Their test preparatory services like IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, SAT, PTE, ACT, and many more are all available online through live interactive batches conducted every month.

Prachet Agrawal, Product Head, Coursefinder.ai

Investing in technology

KC Overseas’ investments in state-of-the-art technology solutions has helped it stay ahead of the curve, reach more customers, provide excellent user experience, and reduce operational costs.

Having spent almost $3 Million cumulatively on coursefinder.ai and elanloans.com so far, KC Overseas plans to invest another $3-5 Million in these technology offerings and enhance their capabilities through automation and advanced features. The company hopes to make coursefinder.ai directly accessible to students, so that they can complete the entire journey of searching, shortlisting, applying, and making payments to overseas institutions from the comfort of their homes.

Turning dreams into reality

While today, KC Overseas is a brand that is trusted for its technologically advanced products and is respected in the market, it was born with a very simple belief that every student can achieve their dreams to study abroad if guided in the right manner.

Way back in 1998 when Pankaj and Nalini Agrawal noticed the dearth of quality service providers to help students with the formalities involved in the process of studying overseas, they launched Krishna Consultants which was recently rebranded to KC Overseas Education (KC) with the aim to bridge this gap.

They worked towards making KC Overseas a market leader in the international education space and till date, the company has assisted more than 1.25 lakh students towards their dream of studying abroad.

The company currently has more than 700 university tie-ups in Canada, USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and European Countries among others. Of these, more than 40 tie-ups are with the world’s top 300 institutions, as per the QS World University Rankings 2022. The team now has over 500 employees working in more than 50 global offices spread across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri-Lanka with operations extending to Malaysia and Vietnam as well.

In seeking a consistent growth trajectory, the company also plans to expand its international presence to other popular international study destinations like Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Iran, Nigeria and Brazil in the next 12 months.

To know more about how you can kickstart your journey to study abroad, visit the KC Overseas Education website here.