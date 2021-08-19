[Funding alert] AI-powered software assistance platform Gyde raises $250K in seed round

Gyde, a Pune-based startup that has built a set of AI-based tools to educate software application users to drive actions for better on-boarding, adoption, engagement, and customer success, on Thursday raised $250,000 in seed funding from Better Capital and Ashish Achrekar, CEO of Rica Analytics Inc.

With this funding, the startup plans to accelerate the product development, acquire customers globally, and deliver personalised help to a vibrant community of software users.

Started By Prasanna Vaidya and Shubham Deshmukh in 2019, Gyde lets anyone within an organisation create guides in a code-free manner to empower application users with up to date assistance needed while using the applications.

Prasanna Vaidya, CEO and Co-founder, Gyde, said,

"Businesses understand that providing to-the-point, personalised assistance to the application users is the key to achieve digital transformation in office+remote work environment. User assistance is now at the core of their strategy while deploying and managing the applications for their employees, vendors, contractors, agents, everyone."

The startup caters to mid-sized enterprises, cloud-based applications, homegrown applications, and others looking to improve user efficiency. The company also recently launched Gyde mobile SDKs and ready-to-use guides for platforms like SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Zoho CRM, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, and Microsoft Dynamics. Additionally, the platform is being used by growing SaaS companies in CRM, HR tech, and collaboration space.

“Gyde is re-imagining the Microsoft Paperclip for the modern world where digitisation is at an all time high and companies struggle to help their users keep pace with the new applications and workflows. With Gyde, B2B as well as B2C companies can deliver rich step-by-step voice assistance, byte-sized training videos, and how-tos at the point of trouble. We partnered with Prasanna and Shubham at the founding stage and are excited to see them build Gyde into a category leader,” added Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.

