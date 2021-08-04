[Funding alert] Wellness platform AyuRythm raises undisclosed sum from SucSEED Indovation Fund, others

Bengaluru-based wellness startup AyuRythm has secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding from SucSEED Indovation Fund and other several angel investors.

AyuRythm is a hyper-personalised digital companion for holistic wellness, with a blend of modern technologies with ancient science of health assessment and care. Leveraging a 30 second pulse analysis (Nadi Pariksha) by placing fingers on smartphone cameras, AyuRythm aims to redefine holistic wellness via personalised recommendations based on an individual's mind, body, and metabolic imbalance.

Abhilesh Gupta, the Founder and CEO of AyuRythm said, “People are unique and so are their wellness needs. Our aha moment came when we realised more than 90 percent of consumers are looking for sustainable wellness solutions beyond aggressive exercise like running, weight-lifting, and cycling. Overwhelming response from the young adult population during the past few months has certainly validated our hypotheses and opened up exciting possibilities ahead, globally.”

Founders

He further added that: “The seed funding we raised from SucSEED Indovation Fund and such established angel investors will help us enhance our product and technology capabilities, strengthening our team and accelerate growth”.

Founded by Ramanath Padmanabhan, Sandeep Acharya, and Abhilesh Gupta, the startup claims to provide an affordable, instantaneous, complete, personalised, wellness solution on the hands of consumers by integrating cutting edge digital nadi pariksha (pulse analysis) into mobile phones.

Unlike current offerings, which focus on expensive devices for physicians, AyuRythm allows consumers to use existing smartphones or wearables. It provides real time assessment and just-in-time wellness recommendations. AyuRythm’s assessment and recommendation engines are certified by institutions like SVYASA, HCG, Niraamaya Retreat, Dr Vaidya’s, as well as by many individual experts.

The pandemic has reinforced consumers’ interest in holistic wellness to boost immunity, reduce stress, and stay well using ancient methods like Ayurveda and yoga. During the second wave of the pandemic, AyuRythm’s activation rate increased by 60 percent and install base reached around 100,000.

VVSN Raju, Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, added,

''As the pandemic continues, people have become more heedful towards their well-being and there is a need for sustainable personalised wellness. AyuRythm provides digitised real time assessments by merging Ayurveda with AI algorithm to recommend proactive solutions.

They address the underlying causes and treatments of the ailments and stress-related issues which can be accessible and analysed on smart devices and wearables. As the wellness and healthcare segment is growing fast, AyuRythm provides digitised end-to-end holistic wellness experience.”

Ayurveda (and its allied industry like yoga) industry is on the cusp of high growth and change. According to the PWC report, about 77 percent of Indian households have used at least one Ayurveda product every year. It is predicted to be about $15 billion by 2022 and growing at 16 percent CAGR approximately. Product market is $11 billion and service is around $4 billion.