[Jobs Roundup] Work with Bengaluru-based stock investment startup smallcase with these openings

Last week, stock investment platform ﻿Smallcase﻿ raised $40 million in a Series C round led by Faering Capital. It was reported that Sameer Shroff, Managing Director and Co-founder of Faering, would join the Bengaluru startup's board.

The startup also saw participation from new investors Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund (ASFV) and Premji Invest, and existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India, DSP Group, Beenxt, Blume Ventures, and WEH Ventures.

smallcase was founded in 2015 by Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava, and Rohan Gupta. The startup creates direct indexing and model portfolios of stocks and ETFs. So far, smallcase claims to have created over 250 business offerings.

The startup said it will use the capital to launch better investment products for the retail investor and to create additional value for smallcase’s partners — Zerodha, Upstox, and HDFC Bank — by growing the ecosystem and enhancing the platform and its capabilities.

smallcase's app grid

If you'd like to be a part of smallcase's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Video Editor

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-2 years

In this role, the individual will trim footage segments and put together sequences of films, and input music, dialogues, graphics, and effects to make visually appealing videos. The video will create rough and final cuts and also create 2D animations to complement the videos after shooting basic footage in-house as per the content needs of different teams.

For more information, click here.

Mobile Engineer - React Native

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-5 years

smallcase is looking for a React Native developer interested in building performant mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms. They will be responsible for architecting and building applications and coordinating with the teams responsible for other layers of the product infrastructure, architecting, and developing new flows and features for React Native apps, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Mobile Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5+ years

This role involves building robust UI, which works well on different screen densities and interactions that result in a delightful investing experience, building apps from scratch, participating in product roadmap discussions, ensuring the technical feasibility of UI/UX or frameworks, maintaining and improving the codebase of apps, and more.

For more information, click here.

Lead Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6+ years

The lead software engineer at smallcase will own and manage team processes, releases and systems, work with product and business teams to identify scopes of improvement, design and develop databases for real-time, high availability financial data, work with MongoDB, Redis, Javascript, Node.js, architect and build the backend for corresponding web services, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Security Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-8 years

In this role, the individual will own the complete security layer at smallcase, ensure good compliance, assess and fix existing and new security considerations, work with other engineers to encourage security as a design paradigm and establish good practices, enable security on the cloud for modern products, build a team of dedicated security engineers, and more.

For more information, click here.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.

Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising tech startups from India. Apply or nominate an early-stage startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here.