ParaFit acquires ketogenic diet delivery service startup Blufit

ParaFit, an online collaborative health and nutrition company, has acquired Blufit, Delhi-NCR’s Ketogenic diet delivery service, for an undisclosed value.

According to a statement from ParaFit, this acquisition will help expand its market share and increase its revenue potential.

Through this acquisition, Blufit will become a marketing collaborator with ParaFit, through which it aims to add a new set of customers. Besides, the assets of Blufit, in terms of equipment and human resources, is expected to drive the growth plans of ParaFit.

ParaFit founder & CEO Paraj Primlani

Speaking on the acquisition, Paraj Primlani, Founder and CEO, ParaFit, said, “We are very excited about this takeover as it is a testament to our growth journey, which showcases how far we have come. This coming-together of sorts is well-slated to disrupt the health and nutrition vista as we welcome a brand like Blufit, an active industry player since the last six years, within our fold.”

The acquisition will also help ParaFit to expand into newer locations such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Kolkata later this year.

Shoichiro Adachi, Managing Director, Blufit, said, “We are proud to have joined ParaFit and assist them in their remarkable journey towards empowering countless people towards holistic fitness and nutrition.”

ParaFit India, which is based in Delhi and founded in 2018, offers a one-stop shop for all fitness-based needs. Besides designing a comprehensive fitness and dieting strategy, the conscious health and nutrition venture also emphasises the mental health of its clients by conducting virtual sessions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on fitness as the lockdown and work from home environment forced people to look at other means to stay fit and healthy. This includes a focus on a specialised diet and fitness routine, which can be performed at home.

