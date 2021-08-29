Zerodha announces Get Healthy programme; will incentivise employees for staying healthy

Fintech unicorn ﻿Zerodha﻿ has announced a 'Get Healthy' programme for its employees as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on people's mental and physical well-being due to many reasons, including prolonged work from home.

Under this programme, Zerodha will incentivise employees with a one-month salary as a bonus and a lucky draw of Rs 10 lakh for people meeting their health goals.

In a tweet, Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha, said,

"Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team @zerodhaonline as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, and more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal."

Zerodha asked all its employees to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month to create accountability.

"To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as a bonus and 1 lucky draw for Rs 10 lakh," he further tweeted. Nithin added the transformation stories are super inspiring and pushing others to take action.

To "seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs," Zerodha CEO further wrote: "We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently."

However, this is not the first time Zerodha focused on its employees' health. Earlier in May, Nithin had tweeted saying the company would refrain from having work-related conversations post 6 pm.

At that time, Nithin said, “At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm and holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of Discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out and brain-fried."

He added, "Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain. Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH."

