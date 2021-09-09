Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service expands to three more cities

﻿Flipkart﻿, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to three new locations — Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai — and this takes the total number of cities covered to 10.

The other cities where Flipkart Quick is available are — Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune. By the end of September 2021, Flipkart Quick will also be available in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, taking the total city count to 14.

According to a statement from the company, it plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other cities in a phased manner this year and aims to be present in over 200 cities by the end of 2022. It was first launched in 2020 in Bengaluru.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President - Flipkart Quick, Flipkart, said, “We have made strategic investments and partnerships to expand the value of Flipkart Quick in multiple micro-markets across the country. With a successful stint of our hyperlocal service last year, we are now ready to introduce Flipkart Quick in 10 cities ahead of the festive season, for consumers to not just avail fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and beverages but also household essentials and baby care products — all under 90 mins.”

Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 199. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 am and midnight.

According to the ecommerce marketplace, Flipkart Quick also leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem for the supply of fruits and vegetables. This also boosts the local food processing industry and farmers’ income through enhanced market linkages.

