The Good Glamm Group acquires The Moms Co. in one of the largest D2C deals in the segment

The Good Glamm Group, previously ﻿MyGlamm﻿, has acquired mom and baby direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand The Moms Co to further strengthen its growth across South Asia. While the details of the deal is undisclosed, sources directly aware of the development have confirmed the amount of the acquisition to be around Rs 500 crore.

﻿The Moms Co.﻿ is eyeing to touch a revenue run rate of Rs 500 crore in the next two years. This acquisition also marks India’s largest D2C transaction to ever take place in the beauty and personal care segment.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group, said,

“As a group, we were inspired by the brand love and loyalty from moms and women for The Moms Co. across our ﻿ BabyChakra ﻿ and ﻿ POPxo ﻿ platforms. We are very excited about the possibilities with this partnership, and look forward to working closely with the team to take the brand to millions of women across the country through our online and offline presence.”

The company stated the partnership between the Good Glamm Group and The Moms Co. developed between the founders due to a shared vision of leveraging Content-to-Commerce as a growth engine.

Under the group, the brand will be able to leverage a large digital audience of over 100 million users across POPxo and BabyChakra, over 220,000 Plixxo influencers, and BabyChakra’s 10,000 doctors network.

The brand will ramp up its retail presence from its 1,500 retail touch points at present to over 20,000 to drive adoption of its personal care and baby care ranges. Delhi-based The Mom Co will continue to work as an independent entity.

Over the last four years, the brand has catered to over two million customers across 20,000 pin codes in India. The founders -- Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadaani will work closely with Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, Co-founders, Good Glamm Group, to accelerate The Moms Co.'s presence not just in India, but across the world.

Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co., said:

“This partnership marks a milestone in our vision of creating one of the leading mom & baby care brands around the world. We’ve always been on a mission to help moms make safe, natural, and effective choices, and with the capabilities of the Good Glamm Group, we will be able to have an impact on the lives of millions of moms around the world through our products, and now through meaningful content and a strong community as well.”

With the commerce stack that Good Glamm Group has built out and scaled, The Moms Co. will further grow its D2C capabilities and will launch products online and offline across the country, thus ensuring every mother and family have the best care for themselves.

The Moms Co. will have access to data-driven insights from the group’s content platforms into what millennial women and moms are looking for. These will be integrated into The Moms Co's product development engine to accelerate the creation, launch, and marketing of products across skin, hair, bath and body, mother and baby, and personal care.

The personal care market is estimated to be a $18 billion market, and The Moms Co., with its focus on creating the safest natural formulations that are certified toxin-free, has rapidly become one of the most trusted brands in the personal space in India with over 45 SKUs in its portfolio across categories.

This acquisition is the first by the company after MyGlamm announced the formation of Good Glamm Group that consolidated its position as a ‘Digital House of Brands’ powered by a content-to-commerce strategy, where it has earmarked a Rs 750 crore war-chest to make strategic investments in innovative beauty & personal care brands within the next three to six months. The Moms Co. being its largest such investment.