Digitalisation of FPCs: How tech can improve agriculture potential

What are FPCs?

FPCs are farmer-producing companies that aid farmers to be more organised and precise in their bargaining power. However, without FPCs, this process would have been extremely difficult and farmers would have had a hard time meeting their farming needs.

Digitalisation enhances FPCs and reduces the need for farmers to work manually in fields. These companies help in breaking down all the barriers catering to farm management effectively. Hence digitalisation of FPCs is crucial to break down the various social-economic stresses faced by farmers.

What are the challenges faced?

There are primarily 2 types of challenges that are faced in the agricultural sector and the farming process – the lack of optimal infrastructure and the absence of efficient expertise that can monitor the farmer producing companies to coordinate crop growth and optimal conditions to harvest them.

The digitalisation of FPCs has broken down barriers of socio-economic stress that farmers face and bring ease to their lives.

Importance of FPCs

FPCs provide excellent opportunities to the farmers and the overall farming system. They help in establishing more viable options that assess and strengthen farmers’ financial systems and assist them with financial deprivation and help target their lack of knowledge.

The supremacy of technological services helps to improve the FPCs and FPO's post-harvest management and their pest detection systems.

Supporting FPC operations with minimal management expertise

FPCs play a vital role in crop productivity and crop assessment for farmers with economical coatings. However, with rapidly changing climatic conditions, the cost margins have constantly been unstable and more towards the rise, posing a grave danger for farmers to suffice their needs.

Lack of proper management and expertise is hindering FPCs to reach out to farmers freely with their estimated offers. Here technology and improvisation of FPCs digitally have proved to be a boon for FPCs to monitor crop growth and a better harvest.

The digitalisation of FPCs has thus helped farmers to improve their harvest and have a better understanding of crops and farming overall. All this was achieved keeping in mind the cost margins and optimal utilisation of cost with increased inputs and better facilities in the farming process.

How have FPCs evolved over the years?

With the advancement in technology, FPCs and their roles of monitoring credits, leveraging costs, monitoring the farm processes, logistics, procurement needs, and fetching ingredients for farmers has taken a different shape altogether.

Technology has now brought in a smooth process for man and machines with enhanced quality control measures. Thus digitalisation of farming has helped in sustainable and improved farming methods.

Boost farmer finance functions with effective tech integration

Smallholder farmers look forward to better accessibility of technology and credit to boost their income. However, with insufficient technology managing farm costs and machinery costs is a great challenge.

Inadequate and delayed access of credit to farmers greatly hampers their crop growth and productivity levels dropdown. However with efficient technology today, these concerns are effectively redressed.

Digitalisation of FPCs transforming the agritech sector

With the digitalisation of FPCs, the requirement for loans has completely disappeared. Farmers now have easy and safe access to credits. Leveraging FPCs now helps in easy digital solutions to farmers which aid their day-to-day decision making and data-driven system of farming. Digitalisation of FPCs also ensures that easy delivery of credits is met without hassle and insecurities.

Boons of FPC digitalisation

With the digitalisation of FPCs, keeping track of farm costs, analysing farmers’ expenses and other agri accounting operations have become more efficient.

FPC Digitalisation has promoted Climate-smart Agriculture With Powerful Digital Solutions with high dependence on climatic conditions.

With digitalisation, FPCs can provide farmers with accurate weather forecasts to carry out climate-smart agricultural practices.

Efficient digital modules can also help FPCs in enabling the sharing of farm equipment for the farmers.

Ensure Resilient Post-harvest Supply Chains with Traceability, as food supply chains are becoming more complex and global in scope, the significance of traceability is also growing rapidly.

Digitalisation of FPCs can ensure complete traceability across the supply chain to reduce any wastage or avoid food safety lapses.

Digitalisation of FPCs can help farmers label every agri product with a unique QR code.

With the digitalisation of FPCs, the farm management system has been making sincere efforts to enhance the potential of FPCs and FPOs. By aiding the digitalisation of FPCs, we have helped in ensuring more profitable and productive business frameworks for them.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

