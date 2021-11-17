Investing in real estate: How these BITS Pilani graduates are simplifying property ownership

After the initial slump during the pandemic, the equities market has been soaring amid the resurgence. However, equity still might not be a preferred asset class for every retail investor.

Another sector that saw a downturn due to the nationwide lockdowns in 2020 was the real estate market. However, to revive the sector, banks lowered interest rates on home loans, and factors such as vaccine availability have brought in more home seekers to the forefront. The sector is also expected to grow to Rs 65,000 crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2019, according to India Brand Equity Foundation.

Observing the trend, Somil Mathur saw an opportunity to attract investors to one of the most favourable asset classes in India, real estate.

“We, as a team, are very passionate about real estate. It still seems to be the most sought-after asset class in India. Whenever anyone amasses some chunk of money, they think about buying a property,” says Somil, a computer science graduate from BITS Pilani’s campus in Dubai, in a conversation with YourStory.

Fractional buying

Instead of making people buy an entire flat or a commercial property, Somil and his batchmates – Jayant Panwar and Kenish Shah – have created a platform, ﻿PropReturns﻿, where people interested in real estate have the option to become part-owners.

According to Somil, investing in commercial properties is similar to buying a stock of a company and becoming a part-owner. This means, as and when the property is leased and starts generating rent, a part of the rent goes to the investor, who might have purchased stock in the property.

“Fractional buying is gaining momentum in the US and European countries. We are trying to bring that concept to India. Our platform allows their clients to own part of the property and they make their returns when the property gets appreciated and also on the rent,” says Somil.

How PropReturns works

Run by Propreturns Real Estate Technology Pvt Ltd, the Delhi-based platform was founded in April 2021. The startup runs a platform where it lists commercial properties. Until September 2021, 2,500 people were using the platform, and it recorded 20 transactions, generating a revenue upwards of $100,000.

These investments majorly came from high net-worth individuals, who are over the age of 40 and are seeking to earn regular returns from their investments, according to Somil.

PropRetuns claims to scout properties through brokers and real estate firms, among other sources, and performs a detailed background check on the venue before listing it on their platform.

“Real estate is a very opaque market but presents a $4 billion opportunity to invest in India. But the traditional way of investing would entail going to a broker, who would have very local information, and doesn’t even share important details about certain properties. So, someone would have to talk to multiple brokers and that would take about two to three months. We want to bring that time down to five to 10 mins,” says Somil.

PropReturns has built a tech stack used by the company’s sales team to verify any property leads. About 30 details need to be entered on the platform, with major ones being monthly rental area, lock-in period, details about the tenant, and how old the property is, etc.

The platform also provides forecasts on rent and property appreciation using historical data, which they obtain from research firms, among other sources.

“Before listing any property we provide every information our investors might ask for,” says Somil.

Initially, the biggest challenge for the firm was to get verified data on the properties they were trying to list.

“When we started, the three of us would just pick up the phone and be on calls trying to confirm details about the property leads we were getting,” says Somil.

After about six months, PropReturns was able to build their proprietary tech infrastructure to automate this process.

Business model

So far, PropReturns has operated as a bootstrapped startup with an investment of close to $10,000 and backing from Y-Combinator. For their next growth phase, the platform is planning to add low ticket-size products and increase its team size. The startup is also looking to raise its seed round.

At the moment, the lowest amount an individual can invest is Rs 80 lakh, which, Somil admits, could be a high price to pay for many people. The startup plans to add a new financial product for developers who have finished about 80-90 percent of a commercial project and need a little more investment. PropReturns will tie them up with investors who can invest as low as Rs 20 lakh.

“This kind of an asset can give them a return between 16 and 20 percent,” says Somil. “If we can decrease the cost then we can get people of younger age groups to also invest in real estate,” he adds.

As of now, PropReturns, which operates in Mumbai and Delhi, does not have any direct competitors in India. But that poses a challenge because the startup also has to educate many new investors about their platform.

But Somil is hoping that as the interest in real estate persists, their platform will also have more users in the coming years.

