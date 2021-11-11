Nykaa makes blockbuster debut on stock exchanges

The shares of ﻿FSN E-Commerce Ventures — the parent company of ﻿Nykaa﻿ — had a blockbuster listing on the Indian stock markets on Wednesday, with close to 100 percent rise in its share price, more than living up to the expectations of the investors.

Nykaa — India’s first profitable startup to head for an IPO — had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 1,125 per share, which rose by 80 percent at the opening on the Indian stock markets.

During the day, the share price of Nykaa never really dipped and closed at Rs 2,208 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — a 96 percent gain to its IPO price. It was a 9.42 percent gain as compared to the pre-market open of Rs 2,018 per share.

Before the listing, Nykaa shares had commanded a premium of 60-65 percent in the grey market.

The market capitalisation of Nykaa also touched Rs 1,04,42,232.93 lakh crore. The volume of shares traded was 3,43,24,631 while the value was Rs 7,17,230.33 lakh.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nykaa raised Rs 5,351.92 crore through the book building route, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of Rs 4721.92 crore. The IPO price range was Rs 1,085-1,125.

With this, investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Falguni Nayar has become India’s newest self-made billionaire. Falguni’s net worth topped $6.5 billion post-listing.

The Interview

In an insightful panel discussion, Anil Sharma, Distinguished Engineer at Intuit India, and Global PayEx's Abhilash Edakadampil talk about how cloud solutions can boost business growth, its future, and why cloud migration is not just a tech decision, but one that affects the entire business.

Editor’s Pick: Inside micro VC fund BLinC Invest

The burgeoning Indian startup ecosystem continues to witness the rush of entrepreneurs and a new breed of venture capital (VC) firms that are keen to nurture these businesses from an early stage.

One such specialised VC firm is the Mumbai-headquartered ﻿BLinC Invest﻿, co-founded in 2014 by Amit Ratanpal. He and partner R K Rangan believe in rolling up their sleeves and working along with startups rather than just writing cheques. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Building a successful D2C brand from Gwalior

Nitin and Jia Pamnani, Founders of Gwalior-based startup ﻿iTokri, not only built a D2C brand back in 2012 when ecommerce wasn’t as popular as it is today but have also survived the COVID-19 pandemic by focussing on emerging trends.

This festive season, the startup saw over 500,000 visitors. With the handicraft and handloom industry picking up post-COVID-19, iTokri also reported a 20 percent growth during a 30-day festive sales event. Read More.

News & Updates

Having already pumped in $275 million in Indian startups, foodtech major Zomato is looking at deploying an additional $1 billion within the next two years. With a market cap of over $14.3 billion, Zomato said it will invest $60 million in magicpin, $75 million in Shiprocket, and $50 million in Curefit.

Fintech startup Neokred acqui-hired PeSeva Technologies, a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions provider. The acquisition will help capture the current demand of embedded lending to provide end-customers with easy, convenient, and affordable loans in a seamless manner.

﻿Social commerce unicorn Meesho﻿ has become the only Indian startup to figure in the top 10 list of app downloads worldwide in the non-game category for October, as per data available from Sensor Tower.

Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation ﻿Wadhwani Foundation﻿ has announced a strategic partnership with last-mile distribution company Frontier Markets to support the livelihood of up to 10,000 women in rural India over the next two and half years.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Think big but start small.”

— Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, ﻿Nykaa﻿

