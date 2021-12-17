[Funding alert] ByteLearn raises $9.5M in seed round

ByteLearn, an AI-powered teaching assistant for students and teachers, has raised a $9.5 million seed funding round led by 9Unicorns, Chiratae Ventures, and Leo Capital.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Aditya Singhal and Nishant Sinha, ByteLearn is an AI-powered teaching assistant that helps students with maths problems, evaluates performance, grades tests, and enables them to learn any topic via its AI-powered tutoring engine.

Additionally, the assistant builds a knowledge graph of students’ skills and analyses the gaps to assign grade or difficulty levels, providing actionable insights for the teachers to leverage.

ByteLearn also conserves a teacher’s time by up to 40 percent by assisting them in creating tests, quizzes, and homework on its platform, the company said in a statement.

The round saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Goodwater Capital, Earlsfield Capital, Kettleborough VC, PitchRight Ventures, AdvantEdge VC alongside investors like Srini Rai (Growthstory), Anand Chandrasekaran (Facebook, Five9), Arun Tadanki (ex-Yahoo), Vikas Choudhury (Jio), Ravi Bhushan (BrightChamps), Giri Malpani (Malpani family), Abhishek Goyal (Traxcn), Ramakant Sharma (Livpsace), Ravi Garikipati (Ex Flipkart), Saurabh Saxena (Uable), Venkatesh SarvaSiddhi (Springer Nature), Tej Kapoor (Fosun), Alok Mittal (Ex. Canaan Partners), Ashish Sharma (Innoven), Abhishek Agarwal (Facebook) among others.

“The fundraise will enable us to build deeper AI capabilities, enhance our product, strengthen our teams across India and US and also expand our outreach to multiple geographies,” said Aditya Singhal, Co-founder of ByteLearn.

The founders of ByteLearn have been associated with the edtech space for over 15 years. The founding team of the startup also includes AI/ML PhDs such as Dr Ankur Narang (IIT Delhi) and Dr Hari Sankar (IIT Madras).

The design, product and curriculum team which is based in Silicon Valley includes Kitt Hirasaki (Harvard alum, ex-Khan Academy), Charuta Joshi (ex-Teach for America) who have experience of working in US EdTech companies and school districts.

“We are reinventing the way maths is taught by the teachers and learned by students, by making it fun, interactive, and customised, as per students’ level of understanding,” said Nishant Sinha, Co-founder of ByteLearn.