Balancing convenience and security: the dual mandate of modern mobile banking & fintech apps

In today’s fast-paced digital world, mobile banking and fintech apps have redefined convenience. With just a few taps, users can transfer money, invest in stocks, pay bills, and manage their finances—all from the comfort of their smartphones. Yet, with this immense convenience comes an equally critical responsibility: ensuring robust security.

According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Indians lost over ₹1,750 crore to cyber fraud in the first four months of 2024. As more services come aboard these apps, there is a rise in complexity with regard to securing them.

Achieving a delicate balance between implementing stringent security protocols and delivering a user-friendly experience is paramount in the mobile banking and fintech apps ecosystem. Balancing convenience against security is no longer just an industrial goal but a much accepted norm.

The security dilemma: Convenience vs Safety

Users expect fast, intuitive, and frictionless interactions, but every reduction in friction creates a new opportunity for vulnerabilities to slip through the cracks. Mobile apps, especially in the banking and fintech sectors, face a barrage of potential threats—from malware and phishing attacks to more sophisticated methods like mobile application reverse engineering.

This creates a dilemma for developers and cybersecurity professionals: implement stringent security measures that protect sensitive financial data, but without disrupting the user experience. Too much security friction—such as frequent multi-factor authentication prompts—can frustrate users. Too little security, and these apps become prime targets for mobile fraud, identity theft, and data breaches.

Common threats on the digital battlefield

As much as mobile banking usage has increased, so have the cyber threats attempted against its infrastructure.

Among the most subtle threats are the Man-In-The-Middle (MitM) attacks by fraudsters who intercept the communication users are transmitting to their financial institutions over open Wi-Fi networks. Through this mechanism, an attacker can illicitly gain critical information, such as logins and financial data, without the user even knowing.

Another threat is from phishing attacks. Scammers act under the guise of familiar messages about finance service mailings or letters. Despite growing awareness on a high level, losses from this crime grew up to more than $1 billion worldwide, just in 2023. Since such attacks have become really sophisticated, they have started to pose serious issues for fintech companies.

However, the most worrying factor now is reverse engineering of the app code to discover weak spots or embed malware. With insider access, user data can be stolen, transactions manipulated, and even the app reproduced for frauds and data theft. Nowadays, reverse engineering cases are on the rise since mobile apps are getting more and more complex and require a developer to work in the race of never-ending patching.

There is also session hijacking, whereby the hacker hijacks a user’s session once they log in. Conducive open sessions for convenience and ‘remember me’ features seamlessly become exploits which hackers take advantage of, initiating unauthorised transactions.

Runtime application self-protection

Underlying all of this is a finetuned web of security protocols so as to keep such threats to a minimum. One crucial protocol is the implementation of end-to-end encryption, ensuring that sensitive data stays secure during transmission from the user to the bank servers. If intercepted, that data would be mostly gibberish without the correct keys in place to decrypt it.

At the same time, through behavioural analytics, patterns are noted, concerning times of login, location, and devices used. This means that when a user logs in from, say Mumbai, and logs in again from another country, such an event would be flagged for further levels of authentication. Actually, these silent security guards work on the backend of the platform and never interfere with the user experience. Hence, a seamless yet secure financial ecosystem is guaranteed.

Runtime application self-protection (RASP) is an advanced technology that can revolutionise how security is applied in mobile apps. The technology will enable developers to execute preventive mechanisms directly within the app, thus allowing instant identification and prevention of a menace.

Unlike the prevailing perimeter-based defenses, RASP will offer protection against applications against in-app attacks, hence providing proactive identification and thwarting of threats.

The RASP technology involves automatically incorporating data about an application’s execution processes and operational environment to strengthen security measures within the app. Accordingly, during an attack runtime, the application can self-monitor, and if something malicious is detected, it can autonomously react to it. By default, it removes the need for external interference with security.

For mobile banking and fintech apps, RASP technology serves as an invaluable layer of defence, offering several benefits:

1. In-app protection: RASP works from within the app, continuously monitoring for malicious behaviour such as attempts to tamper with the code, data leaks, and unauthorised access. It mitigates threats even when the user’s device is compromised.

2. Real-time threat detection: Unlike conventional security solutions that react after a breach is detected, RASP operates in real-time, stopping attacks as they occur. It automatically assesses the risk and defends the app without the need for user intervention.

3. User-friendly security: The beauty of RASP lies in its invisibility to the end user. It doesn’t slow down app performance or burden users with cumbersome verification steps; yet it provides robust security that works behind the scenes.

4. Protection against zero-day attacks: One of the most feared cybersecurity threats, zero-day vulnerabilities, are hard to predict and difficult to prevent. RASP adds a layer of adaptability, reacting to unknown threats as they happen and neutralising them before they cause damage.

A delicate balance

While the rapid advancement of mobile banking and financing apps is remarkable, the critical challenge lies in maintaining the security of these platforms amidst the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Ensuring security without sacrificing user convenience requires a joint effort from developers, and financial institutions. This underscores the shared responsibility in safeguarding the digital financial landscape. In the end, this should lead to a time where security and convenience peacefully exist in the digital financial world, supporting each other as essential components.

The author is Co-founder and Head of Engineering at Protectt.ai, a mobile app security platform.