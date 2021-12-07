‘There are many ideas but it’s ultimately about execution’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of November 29 – December 5 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

You can’t let rejection rule you. Instead, let it fuel you. - Reid Hoffman, ‘Masters of Scale’

Go after excellence, success will follow. - Mohit Verma, Chitra Santhe

Life is like a musical! There’s singing, dancing, laughing and crying. But at the end of the show, you had one hell of a time. - Ketan Mavinkurve, Alpha Coach

Creativity, in any form of art, and the mysterious power of colours can lead us to our deeper self. - Urvashi Thakkar, Chitra Santhe

ALSO READ Why these friends decided to launch a sustainable menstrual hygiene startup

Your challenges are real, but so are the fears and concerns of your employees. The one way to discover and address them is by using the Know-Feel-Do framework. - Reshma Budhia, TOSS the COIN

Hiring isn’t taken seriously in the early days but we quickly realised it is the most important part of any business. - Kainaz Messman Harchandrai, Theobroma

Ensure you also work with the right individuals and build a strong team that believes in you and your values, and reflects the same. - Asha Jindal Khaitan, Asa Beauty

[The best founders] are constantly learning, taking cues from their environment, and able to make an agile shift in a thoughtful way. - Anjali Bansal, Avaana Capital

﻿

Small- and medium-sized businesses require an efficient, intuitive credit and cash flow management system. - Nirav Choksi, CredAble

Today’s consumers have become very health-conscious. They want to read the label and know everything. - Ravi Kabra, Skippi Ice Pops

A well-being programme is a journey. It’s not something you implement once and forget. - Ashwin Naik, Manah Wellness

Remember that the body is dynamic and ever changing, based on stressors, foods, seasons, sleep, hormones, and so much more. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

A wrong selection of pillows is one of the primary reasons people do not have quality sleep and hence cannot get proper body rest. - Punit Jindal, Sleepsia

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

ALSO READ Meet these 5 organisations extending a helping hand to the differently-abled

Women have been reduced to a sum of their parts. We’ve been told to not only be insecure about our hair, face, weight, and height, but also the way our breasts, vulvas, and bottoms should look. - Sachee Malhotra, That Sassy Thing

I am looking forward to a time when there will be no gender-segregated schools and unisex uniforms will become the norm. - Vidya Mukundan

In 2030, about 65 percent of the children will be in jobs that do not exist today. Critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and negotiation skills are very important. - Anuradha Venkatachalam, Learner Circle

Disability inclusion is a key driver of a successful business. - Shilpa Sinha Harsh, Hinduja Global Solutions

ALSO READ How frontline workers tackle gender-based violence in Uttar Pradesh

We strive for a future where we understand that human society is a part of a larger ecological whole. - Jagdeesh Rao, Foundation for Ecological Security

We like it when entrepreneurs create a business case for sustainability. - Manoj Kumar, Social Alpha

Profit with purpose is becoming an important aspect of fund strategy, given the growth in the value chain of conscious capital. - Vidya Chandy, Prosus SICA jury

There are many ideas but it’s ultimately about execution. - Anjali Bansal, ﻿Avaana Capital

﻿

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).