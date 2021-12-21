‘It’s important to run the entire ship when it comes to entrepreneurship’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of December 13-19 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Our scars hint at the heroes inside us. - Gunjan Shrivastava, The Victory Chronicles

Don’t let challenges and failures get to you – you’re going to be a student until you are one hundred years old. - Sarah El Battouty, ECOnsult

Just find one thing about your failure that reminds you that you are still very good at something valuable. - Jason Goldberg, Fab.com

You have the right to fail. It is healthy to fail, but don’t stop. Learn from your mistakes. - May Gah Allah, Konouz Nubia Foundation

There is no right or wrong in art. Every 'mistake' leads you on a path of discovery. - Manisha Raghunath, Chitra Santhe

Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. - Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021

Nobody is keen on vanilla products, and people are willing to pay if the product is right. - Rajeev Banerjee, MOJOPAQ

Consumers today want to know the source of their produce and are looking for safer and sustainable options. - Vyal Adhye, Freshpick

There will be many times in your journey where you simply want to give up. But if you truly believe in the brand and the product, things will eventually work in your favour. - Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Surya Brasil

Entertainment and group play are key ingredients that ensure that fitness doesn’t feel like bitter medicine. - Tejal Kanwar, Kleinetics

[T]he education system starts confining them to boundaries, and that is when [children] start losing their creativity and curiosity. So it is important to respect them as individuals and give them the freedom and opportunities to explore. - Manjusha Gadamsetty, Sproutz School

Having a non-medical background also sets you back if you want to be an entrepreneur in the healthcare field. - Ameera Shah, Metropolis Healthcare

The biodiesel after conversion can be blended with conventional diesel which will result in import substitution and reduction of carbon emissions. - Umesh Waghdhare, ARIS BioEnergy

In the current scenario, organisations are more than open to leverage the experience of skilled professionals, provided they are up to speed with industry trends and equipped with the latest data and tech expertise. - Arjun Nair, Great Learning

The working professionals who learn while they work can turn out to be more agile and exceptionally adaptable to new circumstances. - Yugandhar Penubolu, Winzard Solutions

Follow the 4C approach [for hiring]; career, communication, celerity, and compensation. - Vijay Sivaram, Quess Corp

The more successful you become, the more humble you should be because the forces that give you value are much bigger. - TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital

The fact that a week’s global funding on armies is enough to put all the children in the world to school, often makes me think that it’s just about where you set your priorities. - Mrityunjay Kandpal, CRY

Your decisions today define your tomorrow so keep going and live your dreams. - Vakula Sharma, PulpBrew

Deciding whether to raise a cash cushion can be tricky because it forces an entrepreneur to choose between fear and greed. - Tom Eisenmann, Fail-Safe Startup

[Founders] should price the IPO in such a manner that upon listing, incoming investors make money and existing investors see increased value. - TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital

It’s important to run the entire ship when it comes to entrepreneurship. - Durlabh Kumar Rawat, Barosi﻿

