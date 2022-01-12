‘Data is soil, it's fertile, it's an ecosystem’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

It always is about being able to simplify things. That is what technology can do. - Ankit Bhati, Amnic

Software is becoming a critical part of the value chain. It doesn't matter whether you're an airline or a candy company. Software is now how value is measured in a lot of companies. - Craig Dickson, Google Cloud

This generation has got the front row seat to the biggest technology revolution of our lifetime. - Puneet Chandok, AWS

With a one-stop solution, there is no dropping off the funnel. - Nishant Radia, Vidooly

As per a recent study, the most successful business founders in America were more likely to be middle-aged than fresh college graduates, even in the technology sector. - Ankit Kedia, Capital A

Sustainability is not just an altruistic option or a charitable supplement to a company's social outreach programmes, but one of the key elements to building resilience and ensuring mission success. - Akanksha Sharma, STL

Health insurance is the only (insurance) product where there is repeated need at different points in life for service — or creating customer delight. - Ruchir Kanakia, OneAssure

Today, among MSMEs, 72 percent of transactions are done through digital payments against 28 percent of cash transactions – which shows that the transformation is happening rapidly. - Dinesh Agarwal, ﻿IndiaMart

Similar to payments, credit too experiences dropouts and the problem of distribution and analytics. - Vimal Kumar, Juspay

Cross border ecommerce is a very large market with significant tailwinds. - Kitty Agarwal, Info Edge Ventures

Smart assistants could become one’s true ‘wellness’ companion to help individuals keep up with their habits and maintain healthy lifestyle – be it Mindfulness, Exercise, Diet, and Sleep (MEDS). - Muralidhar Somisetty, Wellnesys

The biggest challenge of health insurance industry is that it takes a one-size-fits-all approach and this does not work as the needs of each individual is different. - Jayan Mathews, ﻿Vital

Not only is [technology] making healthcare available to more people, but it is also making it affordable for everyone. Technology is also fuelling the engine of research and innovation in the sector. - Anurag Khosla, Aetna India

Genome sequencing is now at the heart of discovering drugs, ascertaining their efficacy and finding more about sickness than ever. - Vibhore Sharma, Redstart Labs

Architecture is a key component of tech. - Surender Gounder, TangoEye

You match your best tech talent with a great user experience, supported by a very strong architecture. And then magic happens. - Dahnesh Dilkhush, Microsoft Azure

Platforms need structured business architecture, but they must allow for emergent behaviour. - Sangeet Paul Choudary, 'Platform Scale'

Legacy digital media platforms are ripe for disruption by introducing interactivity. - Justin Shriram Keeling, Lumikai Fund

OTT platforms offer go-to viewing which allows millennials to consume content as per their schedules and preferences. - Mohit Kaushal, YouForrte

The digital world is undergoing a fundamental shift from static 2D content to a life-size virtual 3D world which is dynamic and super imposable onto our shared physical reality. - Sravanth Aluru, Avataar

The Metaverse is already here, just not evenly distributed. - Shailesh Lakhani, Sequoia India

2022 will see the worlds of creator and celebrity further blend. - Varun Duggirala, The Glitch

Enterprises want to unify their customer journeys to deliver connected experiences across touchpoints like web chat, co-browsing, video, etc. - Shivakumar Ganesan, Exotel

Technology-driven recruitment incorporates assessment tools that remove the inherent bias in recruiting. These systems make the selection process more efficient for all stakeholders. - Madhav Krishna, Vahan Inc.

The number one benefit of using chatbots is the efficiency with which they respond. They’re available 24x7 and can provide instantaneous answers to most questions. - Baskar Agneeswaran, Vajro

Cost optimisation, faster time to market, and a huge improvement in developer productivity are the biggest advantages of cloud computing. It actually helps us in breaking down the infrastructure cost, at least by two thirds. - Amit Dixit, Zolo

Sellers need to sell on a platform where the catalogue management headache is not there. - Santhosh Palavesh, Big Box

Your data analytics tool needs to be your best friend. A truly effective omnichannel strategy should constantly evolve based on the data gathered across channels via different campaigns for different audiences. - Punit Gupta, EasyEcom

Data is crude. You need to know the art and skill to refine it and create multiple variants for it to be usable. - Nitin Mittal, Zee

Data underwriting along with the technology will be the next game changer. - Pankaj Bansal, BankBazaar

Data is soil, it's fertile, it's an ecosystem where you can make interesting applications. - Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake

