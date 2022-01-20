‘India's unique strength is its large developer population’ – 30 quotes of the week on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of January 10-16 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

With the emergence of trade financing facilitated by digital platforms and agri-commodities in the capital markets, the [agriculture] sector will benefit from higher liquidity in the coming years. - Sunoor Kaul, Origo Commodities

Digital financing in India is entering a high growth phase and will be instrumental in achieving financial inclusion. - SuMi TRUST Bank

There are so many women out there who are earning well but they don’t know how to manage their finances. - Simran Balar Jain

Women have now become one of the most crucial driving forces in the growth of the direct selling industry in India. - Gautam Bali, Vestige Marketing

One in every five women in India are suffering from lifestyle disorders such as PCOS, thyroid, and hormonal imbalance. - Akhila Joshi, Akhilasoukhya

In India, there already is a stigma associated with sex and sexual health, and in that men’s sexual wellness is further tabooed. Men don’t have an equivalent of a gynaecologist in our country. - Pranay Jivrajka, Allo Health

Today’s consumer is seeking easy, convenient and at-home ways to stay fit and healthy. - Deepak Sachdeva, Strauss

The nutraceutical market in India has seen strong traction over the last few years and is expected to grow at over 20 percent in the coming years. - Sumit Keshan, Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures

The ethnic beverages market in India is underserved. - Saurabh Munjal, Lahori

Squares are infamous for being places with a lot of pollution, so that is another challenge. - Shubhi Jain, traffic volunteer

To reuse any of your old sarees, throw a pair of dazzling sleeves and your favourite jewellery to look glamorous in seconds! - Riya Khattar, Heart Up My Sleeves

The demand for sustainable fashion is increasing tremendously and we see bamboo fibers replacing others due to its performance and ecological benefits. - Nihar Gosalia, Mush

Waste management in India and many other parts of the world is already a big problem and it is getting worse. - Raja Parthasarathy, Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

The [gaming] sector is growing faster than most media sub-sectors like home entertainment and audio, among others. - Piyush Kumar, Rooter

India has more than 20 lakh content creators and they are growing exponentially. - Rahul Khanna, Barcode Entertainment

Last year, the fantasy sports industry, which consists of over 200 companies, has contributed Rs 3,000 crore in media rights, sponsoring teams, leagues, players and spending money in every single sports event. - Harsh Jain, Dream Sports

It is only in the last three years, brands have started spending money on price pools, gaming creators and professional esports to engage the GenZ. - Vikas Goel, EsportsXO

India is a very hybrid market, it is not going to go all online; there will always be general trade and your offline stores as well. - Sameer Chugh, Mosambee

Today, India has over 600 D2C brands, and the number is rising quickly. - Mangesh Panditrao, Shoptimize

The online food delivery industry in India is going through a revolutionary phase, the market has shown huge prospects and attracted heavy investments in recent years. - Ankit Nagori, Curefoods

99 percent of the high schools in India are bereft of a structured career guidance setup! This statistic is an alarming one since there are hundreds of millions of high school students in India. - Prateek Bhargava, Mindler

The whole system, culturally, socially, and economically, is not designed in such a way that the best of the society aspires to become teachers. - Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu

Children of slum dwellers often do not get access to basic education and instead have to start working to support their families. - Rashi Anand, Lakshyam

To boost education to underprivileged students, we must emphasise on skill development programmes and we must teach new-age skills to help them face the real world. - Akhil Shahani, Ask.Careers

To protect and enrich our society, we must use the capabilities of the youth and children. - Shubham Rathore

One of the best ways to unlock the value of India’s entrepreneurial spirit is to back founders just as they are getting started. - Jay Zaveri, Social Capital

India, in turn, can reap the benefits of this startup revolution, while being more self-reliant, and emerging as a global powerhouse and exporter of deep tech innovation. - Vidya Chandy, Chiratae Ventures India Advisors

India is also home to one of the largest English-speaking populations in the world. This means the ability to create companies from India that can serve a global audience. - Amit A Patel, Owl Ventures

India is a market with booming EV demand especially in the commercial vehicle segment, but there is a severe supply shortage. - Olaf Sakkers, RedBlue Capital

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for electronic goods, with smartphones being one of the most in-demand. There is a large set of consumers who aspire to own branded devices, but prices are sometimes prohibitive. - Prakash Sikaria, Flipkart

India is still consuming almost 0.5 kg of paint per capita, while it is 22 kg per person in the developed countries. - Supreet Singh, StarShield Technologies

Currently, India contributes to 3 percent of the global space economy. This is expected to grow to 10 percent with the increased collaboration of the public and private sectors. - Padmaja Ruparel, IAN

India's unique strength is its large developer population. Rapidly adding to it now is the low-code / no-code platforms that are democratising digital asset creation. - Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft﻿

