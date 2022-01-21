[Weekly Funding Roundup] Venture capital inflow into Indian startups remains steady
To date, the month of January has seen a steady funding momentum as Indian startups have raised about $400 million in total capital.
The third week of January witnessed Indian startups raising a total funding amount of $433 million, cutting across 35 deals. In the previous week, they had raised $410 million.
Key deals
Robotics startup AddverbTechnologies raised $132 million from Reliance Industries.
Wealth management platform INDmoney raised $75 million from Steadview Capital, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer Investment Group.
Agritech startup Arya raised $60 million with $46 million in equity from Asia Impact SA, Lightrock India, and Quona Capital and $10 million debt from US International Development Finance Corporation.
Social investment platform StockGro raised $32 million from BITKRAFT Ventures, General Catalyst, Roots Ventures, Creed Capital Asia, and others.
Fintech startup Scripbox raised $21 million from Accel Partners, Transpose Platform, the Sparkle Fund, and others.
Short-video app Chingari raised $15 million from Republic Capital, Onmobile, JPIN Venture Catalysts, Hill Harbour, Angellist, and others.
Zuper, a tech startup, raised $13 million from FUSE, Sequoia Capital India, Prime Venture Partners, and HubSpot Ventures.
ZingHR, an HRtech startup, raised $10 million from Tata Capital Growth Fund II.
Student housing company Your-Space raised $10 million from a group of angel investors and family offices.
Mobiles games startup nCore Games raised $10 million from Galaxy Interactive and Animoca Brands besides a group of angel investors.
Silver jewellery startup GIVA raised $10 million from Sixth Sense Ventures, A91 Partners, India Quotient, and others.
Natural pet treats brand Dogsee Chew raised $6.7 million from Mankind Pharma and Sixth Sense Ventures.
Epigeneres Biotech, a cancer-focused healthtech startup, raised $6 million from Kotak Investment Advisors, Moez Daya, LetsVenture Angel Fund, and others.
Fresh produce food-tech venture Pluckk raised $5 million from Exponentia Ventures.
Agritech startup DeHaat acquired B2B agri-input marketplace startup Helicrofter for an undisclosed value.
Gaming company Nazara Technologies has acquired a 55 percent stake in adtech startup Datawrkz for Rs 124 crore.