[Weekly Funding Roundup] Venture capital inflow into Indian startups remains steady

To date, the month of January has seen a steady funding momentum as Indian startups have raised about $400 million in total capital.

The third week of January witnessed Indian startups raising a total funding amount of $433 million, cutting across 35 deals. In the previous week, they had raised $410 million.

Key deals

Robotics startup ﻿Addverb﻿Technologies raised $132 million from Reliance Industries.

Wealth management platform ﻿INDmoney﻿ raised $75 million from Steadview Capital, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Agritech startup ﻿Arya raised $60 million with $46 million in equity from Asia Impact SA, Lightrock India, and Quona Capital and $10 million debt from US International Development Finance Corporation.

Get connected to Addverb

﻿Social investment platform StockGro raised $32 million from BITKRAFT Ventures, General Catalyst, Roots Ventures, Creed Capital Asia, and others.

Fintech startup ﻿Scripbox﻿ raised $21 million from Accel Partners, Transpose Platform, the Sparkle Fund, and others.

Short-video app ﻿Chingari raised $15 million from Republic Capital, Onmobile, JPIN Venture Catalysts, Hill Harbour, Angellist, and others.

Zuper, a tech startup, raised $13 million from FUSE, Sequoia Capital India, Prime Venture Partners, and HubSpot Ventures.

﻿ZingHR﻿, an HRtech startup, raised $10 million from Tata Capital Growth Fund II.

Student housing company ﻿Your-Space raised $10 million from a group of angel investors and family offices.

Mobiles games startup nCore Games raised $10 million from Galaxy Interactive and Animoca Brands besides a group of angel investors.

Get connected to Addverb

Silver jewellery startup GIVA raised $10 million from Sixth Sense Ventures, A91 Partners, India Quotient, and others.

Natural pet treats brand ﻿Dogsee Chew﻿ raised $6.7 million from Mankind Pharma and Sixth Sense Ventures.

Epigeneres Biotech, a cancer-focused healthtech startup, raised $6 million from Kotak Investment Advisors, Moez Daya, LetsVenture Angel Fund, and others.

Fresh produce food-tech venture ﻿Pluckk﻿ raised $5 million from Exponentia Ventures.

Agritech startup ﻿DeHaat﻿ acquired B2B agri-input marketplace startup ﻿Helicrofter for an undisclosed value.

Gaming company Nazara Technologies has acquired a 55 percent stake in adtech startup Datawrkz for Rs 124 crore.

Get connected to Addverb