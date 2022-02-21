Kerala to have 15K startups by 2027; K'taka to build startup ecosystem

On the occasion of the third annual 'Huddle 2022' conference run by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an ambitious target of having over 15,000 startups and two lakh jobs in the state over the next five years.

CM Vijayan also opened the state's first Fintech Accelerator and Finishing School at the event held on Saturday.

He continued to say that his government was hoping to create a startup ecosystem in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, to match that one that currently exists in the coastal town of Kochi.

"Startup India ranking places Kerala as one of the top Indian states for startup environment,” said CM Vijayan.

“Startups being the future of the country, Kerala is committed to providing the right ecosystem. Our startups have raised Rs 3,200 crore as equity investments since 2015. Along with startup infrastructure in the Technology Innovation Zone Kochi, the government is considering a similar campus at Thiruvananthapuram, focusing on emerging technologies,” he added.

Karnataka to build a startup ecosystem

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) on Saturday said it has agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering - Science & Technology Entrepreneurs Park (SJCE-STEP) to create a startup ecosystem in the state. This effort will aim to focus on skill development, employment generation, and overall development of the ecosystem.

The MoU will specifically help individuals with investment support, mentorship opportunities, incubation infrastructure, and rural entrepreneurship aid. In its role, KDEM will act as a bridge between the government and the industry, and will help build a Global Entrepreneurship Centre that will aim to accommodate more than a hundred startups.