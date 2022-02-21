How this SaaS analytics startup helps large enterprises make quick decisions on ecommerce platforms

Brands selling on ecommerce platforms need to evaluate key indicators daily to see how their product performs and the related social media advertisements.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup ﻿Trailytics﻿ is one such startup that helps enterprises with its AI-driven digital commerce platform.

Trailytics provides a view of the brand across multiple ecommerce marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, etc., on a single dashboard, for quick review and action, eliminating the manual effort of driving insights.

The Gurugram-based startup was founded in October 2020 by a three-member team — Anirudh Varshney (CEO), Ashutosh Shukla (Head of Digital) and Adarsh Pandey (Head of Operations).

According to IBEF, the ecommerce industry is expected to reach $350 billion by 2030. And, Trailitycs has opted to disrupt this market.

What does the product do?

“We automate most of the processes required to run an ecommerce product,” says Anirudh, CEO of Trailytics.

When a product is listed, several functionalities and KPIs need to be evaluated daily, including price, discount, reviews, ratings, the competitors, and a game of margins, among others.

“Everyone wants to be at the top. We give them a holistic picture of all these parameters, with an overall idea of how the brand is performing among its competition. These strategies give them an edge to get to the top,” says Ashutosh.

As a business-to-business (B2B) startup, Trailytics has more than seven clients, including P&G, MTR, VIP Bags, Nivea, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, etc., with a few more to be added as the talks are ongoing.

Ashutosh says digital marketing KPIs such as click rate, cost-per-click, etc., are also evaluated for ads on social media on these marketplaces.

While companies invest heavily in these digital marketing campaigns, manually monitoring several marketplaces can be tedious, time-consuming, and need a huge workforce.

“We have integrated with all marketplaces so you can see all the reports on one platform. It saves you a lot of time, and the reports come consistently, thus eliminating a lot of manual effort,” Ashutosh explains.

In fact, the product aims to solve supply chain pain points, including distribution cycle, time taken, and data inconsistency, by putting a uniform data landscape across all marketplaces, helping organisations understand more about their products in the supply channel.

“If an organisation is selling on an ecommerce platform, our product provides all the information needed for effective decision-making with very little manual work in less time and know the exact pain point where the product lags,” adds Ashutosh.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

What it does differently

Every FMCG company has more than three products under its umbrella. Each product has at least one agency running its advertisements on social media. It would also have one person looking at each marketplace.

Based on the weekly received, another company personnel would collate all this information, on which the management will make their decision.

“Our software brings down the various reports, time and people who are involved in getting the data. With our dashboard, all a brand has to do is take action. They can see the reviews and rating, how many products are in stock in their warehouse, etc., on a single dashboard,” explains Anirudh.

The startup’s software’s API fetches data from marketplaces, which are entered into the Trailytics internal database automatically. After discussing with clients, the Trailytics team displays KPIs such as cost-per-click, bidding, and how they can make the funnel more efficient.

All these data points allow a brand to understand its products and campaign. Besides, the dashboard also shows the number of products sold and returned in the marketplaces. “This decision-making allows the organisation to save a lot of money,” says Ashutosh.

Besides, Trailytics integrates its software to ecommerce platforms’ internal portals for a more efficient and smooth running process. It is also working with digital marketing agencies to automate the marketing process.

“The major challenge for our competitions is that they have their own SaaS tool, but we provide a customisable dashboard based on our client’s requirements,” the founders say.

Trailytics competes with companies like TheMathCompany, a data analytics service provider.

They continue, “When we onboard a client, we aim to understand what they are looking for. We build all the data sources, which is standardised, but we offer a lot more customisation messages based on their requirements.”

Market

The bootstrapped data automation solution provider has a 25-member team.

“We started with analytics as a background, and we haven't invested in anything as such. We are working on our own capital,” he adds on whether the startup would raise any capital in the future.

Anirudh claims the startup to be profitable. At present, it records close to $7 million in revenue. Trailytics earns its revenue from subscription fees starting from Rs 50 thousand. From October 2020 to March 2021, the startup earned around $1 million in revenue

According to Analytics India Industry Study 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic enabled the growth of the analytics industry, which increased to $45.4 billion in FY21 – a 26.5 percent growth over last year.

“We are an analytics company, helping in any domain where automation is required to bring out actionable insights,” says Anirudh.

With a scalable platform, the startup says its opportunities to work also extends to small enterprises (SMBs) and startups.

Trailytics plans to venture into the Southeast Asia region in the near future.