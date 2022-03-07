CashKaro on a mission to rapidly scale its business with an ambitious growth roadmap

Founded in 2013, ﻿CashKaro﻿ is a Gurgaon- based cashback and coupons site in India, which provides a wide range of offers and deals on e-commerce transactions. The startup recently reached the Rs 100-crore revenue mark.

Speaking about the massive growth, Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro, tells YourStory that the startup is very excited to be a part of the Rs 100-crore club.

This year, CashKaro is aiming to double the figure. He adds that the startup's journey through the pandemic proved to be an opportunity as more customers moved to the online space in the last two years, as did more brands. This has given a big push to the business at CashKaro.

Rohan and Swati Bhargava, Founders of CashKaro

ALSO READ Flyrobe’s growth trajectory in the fashion rental space in India

Rohan shares that the startup has other businesses as well. “There’s a business called EarnKaro, which deals with social cashback commerce,” he says. Additionally, the startup also launched an offline business, which claims to have seen phenomenal growth during the pandemic.

While talking about key metrics at the platform, Rohan mentions that, in the last three years, the startup doubled in terms of topline run rate. It claims to have about 17 million customers on the platform and 50-70 thousand re-sellers who are using EarnKaro.

Going forward, Rohan says that going forward, 60-70 percent of their business will continue to come from the ecommerce platforms. Owing to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, there has been large-scale digitisation of the edtech and fintech sectors — the two most important industries that CashKaro would be focussing on in the near future.

Additionally, it is also going to launch a new platform called BankKaro, which the entrepreneur says is also going to drive growth.

While Rohan adds that acquisitions may be quite unlikely for CashKaro as there aren’t any synergies on the cart, in terms of fundraise, the startup is planning on raising a new round sometime this year.

“I would imagine the next round would probably be anywhere between $30 million and $50 million,” he signs off.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta