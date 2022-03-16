﻿Microsoft﻿ recently announced advancements in cloud innovations for healthcare and life sciences with the overall accessibility of Azure Health Data Services and updates to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Microsoft ventured out to address healthcare data interoperability with the Azure API for FHIR in 2019.

With this announcement, Microsoft continues to deliver on healthcare services strategy with resolutions to assist with improving patient engagement and clinician experiences, enable health group cooperation, and improve clinical and functional insights. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare strings together innovative solutions from across the organisation to convey a strong, incorporated, far-reaching cloud offering.

“The past two years have starkly revealed the pressing challenges facing healthcare and life sciences across the globe,” said Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft.

Microsoft Cloud for healthcare was launched in September 2020 to address the sector's difficulties, from decreasing clinician burnout to bringing more customised experiences for patients and enabling health data interoperability.

Further, he added, “At a time when healthcare systems are strained to capacity and researchers are racing against the clock, we believe that data and AI hold the keys to a new world of health and discovery for patients, clinicians, researchers and administrators. Microsoft is bringing together the solutions the industry needs in a cohesive way.”

Azure Health Data Services is carefully designed for protected health information (PHI) and unites different datasets-like clinical, imaging and streaming data from clinical gadgets—in the cloud, using the worldwide interoperability standards of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) and Digital Imaging Communications in Medicine (DICOM).