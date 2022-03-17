Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 17, 2022)

MoEVing launches India’s first new-age multi modal EV Charging Space

﻿MoEVing﻿ inaugurated its electric vehicle charging space in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru.

Spread across 12,000 sq ft, this charging space will have high volume electric vehicle (EV) charging points, both fast and slow charging, EV battery swapping stations, EV maintenance stations and EV experience & learning center, all under one roof.

Agnostic across OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), vehicle types, and charging technologies, MoEVing is present in 11 cities nationally, having established 300+ charging points across 40 charging spaces. These charging spaces are both MoEVing spaces as well as network spaces in collaboration with partners.

Speaking about the new EV Charging facility, Vikash Mishra, CEO & Co-founder, MoEVing, said, “We are excited for the launch of the first futuristic EV charging space in India. At MoEVing, we have always been bullish about accelerating EV adoption.”

Cloudera today launched its Global AI study: “Limitless: The Positive Power of Artificial Intelligence”.

The study examines the shift in attitude towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Analytics across key business decision makers, including C-Suite and knowledge workers.

The enterprise data cloud company reveals more than one quarter, 29 percent, of business decision-makers in India, are increasing investment in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) ahead of increasing market share (27 percent) or accelerating financial growth (24 percent). Additionally, knowledge workers believe as much as 60 percent of the data their business uses on a day-to-day basis should be focused on doing good for the communities it serves. This is a sentiment 58 percent of business decision makers agree with — a clear indication that profit and ESG are no longer mutually exclusive pursuits

These findings are revealed in Cloudera’s Limitless: The Positive Power of AI Study, which surveyed 2,213 enterprise business decision makers — including 54 percent C-Suite representation — and 10,880 knowledge workers in the USA, EMEA, India and APAC.

It shows that ESG is identified as a top priority for business leaders and those who fail to act for the good of communities put business growth and talent at huge risk. The study also examines the shift in attitude towards AI, Machine Learning (ML) and Data Analytics across enterprise decision makers, including C-Suite, and knowledge workers.

A majority of Indian business decision-makers plan on implementing new AI (93 percent), ML (84 percent), or Data Analytics (87 percent) programmes and solutions in their organisation in the coming year or so. The data shows that all the pieces are in place for this to be the right moment for companies to accelerate their AI/ML strategy.

NoBroker and ElectricPe partner to set up EV charging points in residential communities

﻿NoBroker﻿, India’s first proptech unicorn, has partnered with ﻿ElectricPe﻿, an EV charging platform, to set up 100,000 electric charging points at residential communities this year.

The alliance will see charging stations set up across NoBroker residential welfare societies (societies that have onboarded NoBrokerHood society app), including apartments, gated communities, and standalone buildings, making it more convenient for consumers to access EV charging in their vicinity.

The vehicle charging is not only made accessible but also becomes seamless as vehicle owners can scan and pay instantly or have the bill added to their electricity bill via NoBrokerHood app.

“We are excited to partner with ElectricPe to provide our customers easy access to charging points. Through this partnership, ElectricPe charging points will be provided to residents and visitors, giving a boost to clean, affordable, and smart electric mobility. All this at the click of a button!,” said Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder & CBO, NoBroker.

“We are delighted to partner with NoBroker, a company that’s also thinking ahead to enable EV adoption by bringing EV charging infrastructure, right to consumers’ doorsteps. Through strong partnerships like this, we hope to bridge the infrastructure gap currently prevalent in the country,” said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, cofounders, Mamaearth

Honasa Consumer appoints Ms. Anuja Mishra as Chief Marketing Officer

Honasa Consumer, parent company of ﻿Mamaearth﻿, and ﻿The Derma Co.﻿, has appointed Anuja Mishra as Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new capacity, Anuja will oversee the marketing strategy for Honasa Consumer group brands – Mamaearth, The Derma Co., and Bblunt.

Anuja brings with herself over 17 years of experience across Marketing and Sales. She has led Brand Management, Innovation Strategy and Sales across 3 of the largest blue- chip FMCG organizations and some of the world's most loved brands. As the CMO of Honasa Consumer, she will be responsible for accelerating the brand's awareness and growth across the D2C ecosystem.

Anuja will be taking the baton from Sambit Dash, who has been elevated to head Brand Factory Team where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands business for Honasa.