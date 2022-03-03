Tech up-skilling startup Scaler acquires online learning platform AppliedRoots

Tech up-skilling startup ﻿Scaler﻿ (by InterviewBit) has announced the acquisition of online learning platform AppliedRoots for $50 million to strengthen its Data Science, AI and ML offering. This is the third acquisition for Scaler. In 2021, they acquired Coding Minutes and Coding Elements to accelerate the growth of their business.

Launched in 2019 by Abhimanyu Saxena and Anshuman Singh, Scaler is an edtech startup focused on up-skilling college students and tech professionals in the country.

Scaler is backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global and Lightrock India. It recently raised Series B funding of $55 millionfrom Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Lightrock India. The young edtech brand is currently valued at $710 million.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler

Announcing the acquisition, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, said, "We are delighted to welcome the AppliedRoots team to be part of the Scaler ecosystem. All the co-founders have extensive experience across software development, AI & ML and the edtech industry."

"We feel powerful synergy with their team, their ideas and goals. Together we can accelerate the pace at which we can aid aspiring tech professionals to upskill themselves and create meaningful and rewarding careers. As we build ourselves into a world-class virtual tech varsity, their experiences will come in very handy. This acquisition will allow us to strengthen our Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence offering and help us tap into a much wider learner base," he added.

AppliedRoots, a bootstrapped venture by a team of six - Srikanth Varma Chekuri, Murali Krishna Varri, Naveen Reddy Bade, Brahma Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Satish Atcha, is known for their flagship AppliedAICourse.

Post the acquisition, all the six co-founders will join Scaler and lead varied projects. A vast majority of the team of AppliedRoots will work with the Scaler DS&ML business vertical. Some team members will also be building on the content vertical - Scaler Topics. The AppliedRoots team will also be spearheading some new initiatives and programs that are planned for later in the year.

Srikanth Verma Chekuri, Co-founder, AppliedRoots, said,

"We started AppliedRoots to democratise higher education with phenomenal quality and mentorship, and our vision is in perfect alignment with that of Scaler. Like them, we also focus obsessively on learner success, which is one of the biggest reasons we are thrilled to join the mission."

"Our immediate goal will be to support the efforts and projects being done in the Data Science & ML team. We will also incorporate a separate Data Analyst Sub track within the Data Science program. Scaler has a mission-oriented and high capability team, and we are looking forward to working with them. It is an exciting time in the edtech space in the country, and we are very optimistic about what we can achieve together. We aspire to build the best DS &ML programs in the world," he added.

