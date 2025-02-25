China Now Has Its Own Commercial Aircraft: Is It Time for India to Take Off?

In a historic milestone for China’s aviation industry, the domestically developed Comac C919 recently completed its first international commercial flight from Shanghai to Hong Kong on January 1, 2025. This achievement underscores China's long-term vision of reducing reliance on Western aviation giants like Boeing and Airbus and carving out a space in the global commercial aircraft market.

But here’s the real question: If China can do it, why not India? With a booming aviation market, one of the fastest-growing airline industries, and rising government interest in aerospace manufacturing, India is at a crucial point where it can begin developing its own commercial aircraft.

But is India truly ready for this ambitious goal? Let’s take off into this discussion and explore how India can chart its path to a Made-in-India commercial aircraft.

India’s Aviation Boom: The Perfect Time to Build?

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, with over 150 million domestic passengers in 2023 and projections showing that this number could double by 2030. With IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air placing massive aircraft orders, it’s clear that demand is skyrocketing.

Here are some key factors driving India’s aviation growth:

Massive Aircraft Orders: Air India placed a record-breaking order of 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus in 2023, while IndiGo ordered 500 Airbus A320neo family jets. (Source: Reuters)

Air India placed a record-breaking order of 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus in 2023, while IndiGo ordered 500 Airbus A320neo family jets. (Source: Reuters) Expanding Airports & Infrastructure: The government is investing in over 100 new airports under its UDAN regional connectivity scheme to boost aviation growth.

The government is investing in over 100 new airports under its UDAN regional connectivity scheme to boost aviation growth. Rising Middle-Class Travel: Air travel is no longer a luxury in India—millions of new flyers are entering the market every year.

Despite this rapid growth, India remains completely dependent on foreign aircraft manufacturers—primarily Boeing and Airbus—to meet demand.

China, too, faced this challenge decades ago, and it responded by developing its own commercial aircraft—Comac C919.

Now, India stands at the same crossroads as China did when it first launched the C919 project in 2008. The question is—can India follow suit?

How China Did It: The Comac C919 Success Story

China’s journey to its first homegrown commercial aircraft was not easy. It took over 15 years from the project’s inception in 2008 to its first commercial flight in 2023.

Here’s how China made it happen:

Massive Government Support: The Chinese government-backed the C919 project with billions in investment and subsidies. Global Partnerships: While the C919 is domestically built, it still relies on international components—its engines, avionics, and landing gear are sourced from GE, Honeywell, and Safran. Strategic Domestic Demand: Chinese airlines were pushed to order Comac C919s, creating a domestic market before international certification. Gradual Expansion: China started with regional jets (ARJ21) before scaling up to commercial airliners like the C919.

This slow and steady approach paid off, and today, the C919 is flying commercially, competing directly with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

India, too, can learn from China’s model—but does it have what it takes?

What’s Holding India Back?

Despite its strengths, India faces several challenges in building its own commercial aircraft:

1. Lack of Aircraft Manufacturing Expertise

India does not yet have a commercial aircraft manufacturer like Comac (China), Boeing (US), or Airbus (Europe).

While Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) builds military aircraft like the Tejas fighter jet, there’s no Indian company currently manufacturing commercial planes.

2. Dependence on Foreign Suppliers

India lacks the capability to produce aircraft engines, avionics, and landing gear—these are highly complex technologies, and most countries rely on a few global giants like General Electric (GE) and Rolls-Royce for them.

3. Certification Challenges

The C919 took over a decade to get certified even in China. India would need to develop a regulatory body to ensure safety and international certifications, which is a long and difficult process.

4. High Capital Investment

Developing a new commercial aircraft costs billions of dollars. Boeing and Airbus spend over $15 billion developing a single new aircraft. Can India fund such a large project?

Despite these challenges, there is hope.

India’s First Steps: Progress in Aircraft Manufacturing

India may not have a commercial aircraft yet, but it has already begun laying the groundwork.

1. Tata-Airbus C295 Aircraft Factory (Vadodara)

In 2023, Tata and Airbus launched India’s first private aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This plant will assemble military transport aircraft (C295), but experts say it could expand to commercial aircraft in the future.

This is a major step towards making India an aerospace hub.

2. HAL’s Regional Aircraft Plans

HAL has proposed a 90-seat regional aircraft for domestic travel.

This could serve as India’s ARJ21 moment—a stepping stone before developing larger commercial aircraft.

3. Government Support for Indigenous Aircraft

The Indian government is considering an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) for commercial aircraft manufacturing.

This could provide the same kind of backing China gave to Comac, ensuring long-term success.

How India Can Take Off: The Roadmap to a Commercial Aircraft

If India wants to compete with Boeing, Airbus, and Comac, it needs a clear roadmap:

1. Build a Regional Jet First

India should start small—a regional aircraft (70-100 seats) would be easier to develop and manufacture. This could be used for domestic short-haul routes.

2. Partner with Global Leaders

Instead of developing everything from scratch, India should partner with Boeing, Airbus, or Comac for knowledge-sharing.

3. Invest in Aircraft Engine Development

Without its own aircraft engine, India cannot build a fully indigenous plane. Companies like HAL and DRDO need to accelerate jet engine R&D.

4. Create a Strong Aerospace Ecosystem

India needs more aircraft component manufacturers, which will require heavy investment in R&D, production, and training.

5. Secure Orders from Indian Airlines

If IndiGo, Air India, or Akasa Air place large orders, it would boost confidence in a Made-in-India aircraft.

Will India Build Its Own Commercial Aircraft?

China spent nearly two decades creating the C919, and it’s just getting started. India is in a similar position today—and while the road ahead is challenging, it’s also full of opportunity.

With the right investment, government backing, and industry collaboration, India could produce its first commercial aircraft within the next 15-20 years.

So, is it India’s time to take off? It may not happen overnight, but if the country plays its cards right, we could soon see a Made-in-India commercial aircraft soaring in the skies.