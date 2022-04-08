Rainmatter, Sujeet Kumar invest in Valiant Finsolutions

Valiant Finsolutions, which runs B2B wealth-tech platform BeyondIRR, has secured seed funding from Rainmatter, and Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan.

Founded by Parag Kasliwal, Deepesh Bhargava, Anupreet Choudhary, and Hemant Jain, BeyondIRR is a wealth-tech platform for wealth relationship managers, wealth managers, and independent financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and mutual fund distributors to deliver a better advisory experience to their clients.

Valiant Finsolutions will use the funds to expand the BeyondIRR team, and build a robust tech platform. “We are thrilled to have garnered the support that we needed to build BeyondIRR from Rainmatter and Sujeet," said Parag Kasliwal, Co-founder and CEO, Valiant Finsolutions.

"Our tech-enabled and insights-driven platform would enable investment specialists to have engaging conversations with their clients on markets, investment products and client portfolios," he added.

InCruiter closes debt funding round from GetVantage

HR-tech startup InCruiter has raised an undisclosed amount in revenue-based funding (RBF) round led by GetVantage.

InCruiter is an interview-as-a-service platform for large corporates, and has a 35-member team. The venture plans to use the capital for product development, and plans to release a bevy of HR-tech products by June 2022.

InCruiter's revenue crossed the $1-million mark in fiscal year 2022, according to the company. "We have focused on developing modern technological tools to automate mundane recruitment practices," said Anil Agarwal, Co-founder of InCruiter.

Founded in 2018, InCruiter started with a fully-automated crowd-recruiting platform that provides an online marketplace for agencies and interviewers that expedites the process of hiring by 10 times.

Raise Financial Services to acquire Valuationary

Raise Financial Services has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Surat-based e-learning startup Valuationary in a deal that is a combination of cash and stock.

Post-acquisition, Valuationary's 15-member team will operate from Raise Financial Services’ headquarters in Mumbai. Founded in 2020 by Pratik Bajaj, Kunal Shah, and Mahip Gupta, Valuationary is an e-learning platform that helps young professionals in the financial sector to upskill themselves.

“With its gamified quizzes and bit-sized knowledge clips, Valuationary has been able to maintain a course completion rate of over 75 percent," said Kunal Shah, Co-founder of Valuationary.

The startup enables users to upskill through its courses, live sessions, and extensive social-media presence where it responsibly simplifies financial news and information.

With this acquisition, Raise aims to strengthen its investment and wealth stack by enabling investors and traders to learn about markets via Valuationary’s courses.

"Wealth-tech is a much larger space and we believe that users can be better served through an ecosystem-based approach," said Pravin Jadhav, Founder of Raise Financial Services. While Dhan continues to scale as Raise's investment platform, Valuationary will also be built as a Raise platform, he added.