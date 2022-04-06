Pharmeasy founder says Flipkart Health+ copied their app design

Dr, Dhaval Shah, co-founder of Pharmeasy's parent company API Holdings, has taken a dig at Prashant Jhaveri and the new Flipkart Health+ app for looking identical to the Pharmeasy mobile application.

Writing on LinkedIn, Shah said, "Welcome Flipkart and Prashant Jhaveri and congrats on the launch. After all — no one can go wrong after copying the best."

Flipkart Group had announced the launch of Flipkart Health+ in November 2021. It had acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy SastaSundar.com in 2021. Last month, it appointed former Apollo Health executive Prashant Jhaveri as the CEO of Flipkart Health+.

Flipkart Health+ aims to be a digital healthcare marketplace much like Pharmeasy, Amazon Pharmacy, and Tata Digital's 1mg.

The app launched earlier on Wednesday.

Dr Dhaval Shah's LinkedIn post on the similarities between the Pharmeasy and Flipkart Health+ apps

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians have witnessed a tremendous shift in favouring wellness and preventative healthcare and there is an increased focus on health and wellness, like never before,” said Jhaveri in a statement.

“Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility across the country, especially in the remotest parts of the country that have been underserved until now," Prashant added.

The app offers to access medicines and healthcare products and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses. The platform plans to have more than 500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for the validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines.