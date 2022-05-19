[Funding alert] B2B marketing automation solution startup Inflection raises $5M

US and India-based Inflection.io, a B2B (business-to-business) marketing automation solution startup, has raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by MHS Capital.

Other participants in the round included Version One; Cercano Management; Matt Heinz, CRO Amplitude; Edward Unthank, CEO, Etumos; Justin Gray, CEO, LeadMD; Adam Schoenfeld, CEO, Simply Measured, among others.

The startup will use the fresh capital to accelerate growth across India and US markets as well as ramp up hiring, according to a statement.

Inflection is co-founded by Dave Rigotti, Aaron Bird, and Oak Nguyen. Nakul Sibiraj from India later joined the startup as a co-founder.

Nakul spearheads the startup's India operations from its headquarters in Kochi. Inflection has also established operations in other cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai.

According to Dave , the CEO and Co-founder of Inflection, this seed funding will accelerate the growth of the company, and help with better awareness in the Indian market.

“The rise of product-led companies, and the emergence of a new end-user era, requires innovative solutions that treat product activity data as a first-class citizen to drive meaningful engagement with customers. We built Inflection with the premise that B2B product-led companies deserve a purpose-built marketing solution to help them drive adoption, revenue expansion, and create delightful product engagements,” he added.

Inflection is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product startup focused on delivering value for its customers through a marketing automation solution. Pricing starts at $1,000/month, though there is a discount for early-stage startups.

“At Inflection, we unify data across accounts, individuals, and product activity, giving marketing teams a single view of the customer, and the ability to deliver tailored marketing campaigns across the customer lifecycle. This unique approach will in turn help us provide scalable and constructive solutions to the Indian market,” stated Nakul, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering, India.