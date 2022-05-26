YourStory's EduStars 2022 event is not your run-of-the-mill edtech conference. Beyond just our obviously star-studded guest lineup, and thoughtfully curated panel discussions, we have some must-not-miss golden nuggets this time around.

For example, 10-year-old Zac Sangeeth's fireside chat on what it's like to be the world's youngest historian and commissioned non-fiction series author, where we ask the history buff what it's like to grow up in an era of powerful technology, and what the process of penning his first-ever book was like.

Watch Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of IIT Kanpur (FIRST and AIIDE), then talk about some best practices to make education 'holistic', and why going beyond just classroom learning to focus on a child's social and emotional development is imperative today.

Wendy Hamson, Udemy's director of commercial sales for APAC, will join Davinder Singh, CEO of Incubation at BML Munjal University, and Chandrasekhar Sripada, Practice Professor at the Indian School of Business in a panel to talk about the importance of reskilling and upskilling—the two important functions of employment these days and shed some light on why it is important to acquire skills even after you're employed.

After discussing some pertinent themes that directly affect the learners' side of the educational equation, we'll next delve into what edtech has meant for teachers in India, especially beyond classroom learning.

Edtech has provided a platform not just for academia but also a space for people to pursue extracurricular activities, such as hobbies. We saw during the pandemic how Instagram and YouTube 'lives' became a means to not only stay tethered to humanity at an isolating time but also to offer lessons and classes.

The session will focus on how educational content creators can monetise their videos, what the reaction has been to a surge in demand for creative learning classes, and some important tools and resources online educators can use to up their content game.

We will also talk to Navin Mittal, Commissioner of collegiate and technical education, Government of Telangana about the New Education Policy and what the way forward from that jumping-off point is.

We have an exciting day lined up at EduStars for you, so don't forget to tune in!

See you there.